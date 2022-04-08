BaumTech Expands Its Managed ATM Services by Partnering with UNOFCU to Provide On-Premise ATM Solutions
Industry Leader Offers Innovative Banking Solutions
New Orleans, LA, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BaumTech is pleased to announce their partnership with UNO Federal Credit Union (UNOFCU) in New Orleans, Louisiana. BaumTech is assuming ATM fleet management on behalf of UNOFCU. The team at UNOFCU will be able to reallocate time and resources on their core business. UNOFCU has selected BaumTech as the ideal provider. According to Gay Parvazi, Marketing and Business Development Director, “The BaumTech team has been proactive in all aspects of their business.” BaumTech will now provide and manage all ATM units on behalf of UNOFCU, with 24-hour access at all locations.
“We are extremely happy with the BaumTech’s approach to monitoring, their exceptional customer service and their quick turnaround times for maintenance,” says Chris Maurer, Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Chris said, “Supporting local business is very important to me and to UNO Federal Credit Union. Their solutions for us were built around our specific needs in order to develop a long-term business relationship.”
BaumTech is providing the latest in ATM technology with cutting edge external digital signage to enhance UNOFCU’s marketing campaigns.
“We are excited to work with Chris and his team. Chris has proven to be a leading voice amongst his peers in the local credit union industry,” said Richard Baumy, CEO, BaumTech. Outsourcing Banking ATM Services is an exciting solution that BaumTech is happy to provide. BaumTech is looking forward to working with UNOFCU and their customers to create an excellent user experience.
For more than 13 years, BaumTech has provided ATM solutions to satisfied customers in over 36 states across the United States. They are known for innovative solutions in the ATM industry. BaumTech has experienced exponential growth within the last few years, including in the transportation and financial institution markets.
For complete information, visit https://www.baumtechatm.com.
Media Contact: Nicola Hebert | 504-383-9756 | nhebert@baumygroup.com
