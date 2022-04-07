Raymond Reggie Gives Louisiana Student Scholarship
Raymond Reggie gives away scholarship to Kinder High School Louisiana student.
New Orleans, LA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Announcing the Winner of the Raymond Reggie Scholarship.
Zoe Bacon was recently announced as the winner of the Raymond Reggie Scholarship. She hails from DeRidder, Louisiana and hopes to become a creative director in the business supplies and equipment industry. She will be graduating from Kinder High School in May 2022.
The 2022 Winner of the Raymond Reggie Scholarship
The Raymond Reggie Scholarship was created to support students in business, marketing, and advertising. Applicants write a 400–600 word essay on why they want to enter the field they have chosen. These applications can come from all around the country with preference given to those applicants in Louisiana.
As Zoe explained in her winning essay, the business industry is competitive and requires drive, motivation, and the will to accomplish goals. In her words, “I work hard and achieve anything I set my mind to.” As professionals in the business industry will agree, it takes those character traits to succeed in such a competitive environment. Zoe’s goal is to own a business and help it to grow and bring success to herself and others.
In all, there were 13 finalists chosen for the scholarship that ran until March 25, 2022. Applications had to be received by March 1st, allowing the scholarship providers three weeks to review the candidates and make their decision. Zoe will receive a $1500 award to be paid to the college institution of her choice.
About Ray Reggie and His Marketing Career
Raymond Reggie is a digital expert and has been in the marketing industry since 1983. As a professional in his field, he is proud to offer this scholarship to someone pursuing his own passions.
Ray travels around the country, lecturing in seminars and conferences on how to start and operate business development centers. He also trains businesses on how they can optimize website traffic through traditional marketing as well as online branding. He has been quite successful at developing multimedia campaigns to drive traffic to websites. He adheres to the idea of Q&Q, quantitative and qualitative data to build successful marketing campaigns. He uses this fundamental principle for every media campaign he directs while continually monitoring and tweaking them to provide maximum success.
Ray’s experience in public relations and media has resulted in him being asked to lecture at colleges and universities as well as trade groups, media outlets, and associations. He is often retained to manage media and crisis communication for clients that range from single-owner entrepreneurships to Fortune 500 companies.
With such an extensive background in business and advertising and a continued understanding of today’s digital marketing, Ray Reggie recognizes the need to train and develop new leaders in these industries. He wants to ensure that the brightest stars have the support to help them gain the skills they need to shine brightly.
Zoe Bacon was recently announced as the winner of the Raymond Reggie Scholarship. She hails from DeRidder, Louisiana and hopes to become a creative director in the business supplies and equipment industry. She will be graduating from Kinder High School in May 2022.
The 2022 Winner of the Raymond Reggie Scholarship
The Raymond Reggie Scholarship was created to support students in business, marketing, and advertising. Applicants write a 400–600 word essay on why they want to enter the field they have chosen. These applications can come from all around the country with preference given to those applicants in Louisiana.
As Zoe explained in her winning essay, the business industry is competitive and requires drive, motivation, and the will to accomplish goals. In her words, “I work hard and achieve anything I set my mind to.” As professionals in the business industry will agree, it takes those character traits to succeed in such a competitive environment. Zoe’s goal is to own a business and help it to grow and bring success to herself and others.
In all, there were 13 finalists chosen for the scholarship that ran until March 25, 2022. Applications had to be received by March 1st, allowing the scholarship providers three weeks to review the candidates and make their decision. Zoe will receive a $1500 award to be paid to the college institution of her choice.
About Ray Reggie and His Marketing Career
Raymond Reggie is a digital expert and has been in the marketing industry since 1983. As a professional in his field, he is proud to offer this scholarship to someone pursuing his own passions.
Ray travels around the country, lecturing in seminars and conferences on how to start and operate business development centers. He also trains businesses on how they can optimize website traffic through traditional marketing as well as online branding. He has been quite successful at developing multimedia campaigns to drive traffic to websites. He adheres to the idea of Q&Q, quantitative and qualitative data to build successful marketing campaigns. He uses this fundamental principle for every media campaign he directs while continually monitoring and tweaking them to provide maximum success.
Ray’s experience in public relations and media has resulted in him being asked to lecture at colleges and universities as well as trade groups, media outlets, and associations. He is often retained to manage media and crisis communication for clients that range from single-owner entrepreneurships to Fortune 500 companies.
With such an extensive background in business and advertising and a continued understanding of today’s digital marketing, Ray Reggie recognizes the need to train and develop new leaders in these industries. He wants to ensure that the brightest stars have the support to help them gain the skills they need to shine brightly.
Contact
Ray ReggieContact
Raymond Reggie
504-919-1222
www.RReggie.com
Raymond Reggie
504-919-1222
www.RReggie.com
Multimedia
Categories