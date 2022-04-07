Workbnb Expands Workforce Rentals to Support Orlando’s Tech District Growth
With "workforce rentals" trending as the best solution for companies seeking "accessible homes" for relocations and remote work travel, the prop-tech startup Workbnb begins testing the new travel platform for traveling workers.
Orlando, FL, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workbnb, a new online travel agency (OTA) catering to traveling workers, today announced the company's readiness to accept corporate bookings for Workbnb Lab Orlando. Last year the company began developing a native application called the Workbnb app, now in alpha testing. However, the company chose Orlando to test scalability.
"Our data shows workforce housing needs in Orlando are deepening. Tech relocations and 30 plus large scale construction projects are in progress or breaking ground. Plus, remote workers flocking to the Creative Village and Health Village," says Yeves Perez, the Chief Executive Officer of Workbnb, Inc. “Our value proposition over Airbnb and vacation rental websites is a lower 5 percent service fee and only features workforce rental homes.” Regional highlights by the Orlando Economic Partnership include expansions in the Aerospace, Entertainment, Fintech, and Autonomous Vehicles Industries including Luminar Technologies thus increasing needs for mid-term stays.
"I'm excited to present a new workforce rental brand styled for the traveling 'Boss Lady' by a Boss Lady called HERHOUSE," says Daj'Anique Staples, President of Workbnb, Inc. "Daily opportunities and constant challenges are what push me to do more and go further in the workforce rental industry."
The company is working with professional operations to ensure quality in bringing the next evolution in workforce housing to Orlando's hot real estate market. Workbnb bookings will be accepted by mentees of Workforce Rental Prodigies include Alvin Cavalier of YourSpace, LLC, Kesha and Tyson Cort of Sunshine and Blueskies of Florida, plus Michael Dawson and KC Barnwell of Boise-based Soar First Innovations, LLC.
“My father is a huge supporter, since he traveled for work his entire career. When he heard we were opening in Orlando, he was all in to help us support the workforce,” says KC Barnwell, COO of Soar First Innovations, LLC. Orlando-based Sunshine and Blueskies of Florida know the market well. “We provide safe and relaxing corporate housing for medical professionals, tech startups, and engineers,” says CEO Kesha Cort.
Booking requests for workforce rental homes (commercial dwelling units) in approved districts will only be accepted by texting "Workbnb Florida" to 1-833-644-1906. A private “Open House” event is scheduled for April 22.
More about Workbnb, Inc: A Reno, Nevada-based B2B SaaS travel startup on a mission to accelerate the proliferation of workforce rental homes and improve the lives of millions traveling for work. Visit workbnbapp.com for more information.
"Our data shows workforce housing needs in Orlando are deepening. Tech relocations and 30 plus large scale construction projects are in progress or breaking ground. Plus, remote workers flocking to the Creative Village and Health Village," says Yeves Perez, the Chief Executive Officer of Workbnb, Inc. “Our value proposition over Airbnb and vacation rental websites is a lower 5 percent service fee and only features workforce rental homes.” Regional highlights by the Orlando Economic Partnership include expansions in the Aerospace, Entertainment, Fintech, and Autonomous Vehicles Industries including Luminar Technologies thus increasing needs for mid-term stays.
"I'm excited to present a new workforce rental brand styled for the traveling 'Boss Lady' by a Boss Lady called HERHOUSE," says Daj'Anique Staples, President of Workbnb, Inc. "Daily opportunities and constant challenges are what push me to do more and go further in the workforce rental industry."
The company is working with professional operations to ensure quality in bringing the next evolution in workforce housing to Orlando's hot real estate market. Workbnb bookings will be accepted by mentees of Workforce Rental Prodigies include Alvin Cavalier of YourSpace, LLC, Kesha and Tyson Cort of Sunshine and Blueskies of Florida, plus Michael Dawson and KC Barnwell of Boise-based Soar First Innovations, LLC.
“My father is a huge supporter, since he traveled for work his entire career. When he heard we were opening in Orlando, he was all in to help us support the workforce,” says KC Barnwell, COO of Soar First Innovations, LLC. Orlando-based Sunshine and Blueskies of Florida know the market well. “We provide safe and relaxing corporate housing for medical professionals, tech startups, and engineers,” says CEO Kesha Cort.
Booking requests for workforce rental homes (commercial dwelling units) in approved districts will only be accepted by texting "Workbnb Florida" to 1-833-644-1906. A private “Open House” event is scheduled for April 22.
More about Workbnb, Inc: A Reno, Nevada-based B2B SaaS travel startup on a mission to accelerate the proliferation of workforce rental homes and improve the lives of millions traveling for work. Visit workbnbapp.com for more information.
Contact
Workbnb, Inc.Contact
Yeves Perez
1-775-301-3416
workbnbapp.com
Text "Workbnb Florida" to 1-833-644-1906.
Yeves Perez
1-775-301-3416
workbnbapp.com
Text "Workbnb Florida" to 1-833-644-1906.
Categories