Special Exhibition Series Launch: Utage: Modern Japanese Paintings
Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kashima Arts is proud to announce the launch of Utage, a series of special exhibitions to be held every spring. Catered to each occasion, these exhibitions will showcase the best of Kashima Arts' selection.
The inaugural exhibition, Utage: Modern Japanese Paintings will be held from Saturday, April 23 to Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Kashima Arts (Kyobashi, Tokyo). Featuring approx. 25 works, the inaugural exhibition offers works by 18 artists, including the so-called pioneer of modern Japanese painting, Takeuchi Seiho, the Bijin-ga master, Kaburaki Kiyokata, the internationally renowned bird-and-flower, Watanabe Seitei and more.
On Utage: Art for Spring
Since 1988, Kashima Arts has offered a wide range of Japanese artworks, with a specialty in Japanese hanging scrolls and calligraphy from the Middle Ages to modern times.
Continually seeking to refine itself, Kashima Arts has maintained its search for new ways of displaying Japanese art whilst simultaneously upholding the value of incorporating art within everyday life.
In this new tradition, Kashima Arts will introduce, exhibit, and offer the very best of Japanese art, from hanging scrolls to calligraphy and paintings, each spring through Utage.
The Japanese term "utage" carries a wide range of meanings, from "celebration" and "enjoyment" to "peace" and "rest" (Source: Dai Kanwa jiten. Vol. III. By Morohashi Tetsuji. Tokyo: Tai Shūkan Shoten). These exhibitions serve to give form to these notions through a hand-selected curation of the finest artworks.
Amidst the lingering pandemic, Utage aims to deliver works for everyone to enjoy.
Highlighted Works
1. Uemura Shoen, Beauty Under the Moon
2. Mukai Junkichi, Spring in Shinanoji
3. Takeuchi Seiho, Dog
4. Kimura Buzan, Kannon
5. Kobayakawa Shusei, Secret Song Under the Moon
6. Okamoto Taro, Work
Exhibition Details
Exhibition Title: Utage: Modern Japanese Paintings
Exhibition HP: https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/exhibitions/utage/
Dates: Apr 23 (Sat) - May 1 (Sun), 2022. Open 10am-6pm. *Open Everyday
Exhibiting Works: Approx. 25
Exhibiting Artists: Kaburaki Kiyokata, Uemura Shoen, Takeuchi Seiho, Hishida Shunso, Watanabe Seitei, Kobayakawa Shusei, Mukai Junkichi, Fukuda Heihachiro and more.
Location: Kashima Arts
Admittance: Free
-Depending on the state of COVID-19, business days and hours are subject to change. Please check updates on the Kashima Arts website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
