TVS Music Guild Launches Capehart Music Treasury YouTube Channel, Google Podcast Service

Capehart Music Treasury is a 2,000 title collection of easy listening renditions of the greatest songs of the 20th Century. Produced in TVS Studios in Bakersfield, Reno, and Las Vegas, the songs appear on Spotify, Rhapsody, Amazon, iTunes, and Pandora as well as on YouTube and the TVS Radio Network.Com.