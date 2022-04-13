Second 24G SAS Plugfest Completed by the SCSI Trade Association Highlights the Reliability of the Proven Storage Interface
The latest 24G SAS test event illustrates the importance of multivendor interoperability and backwards compatibility of SAS technology.
San Francisco, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the successful completion of its 19th Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) plugfest, the second for the 24G SAS storage interface standard that consists of the SAS-4 physical layer and SPL-4 protocol layer. The test event included participation by 10 diverse companies and was held in a hybrid format at Broadcom and Microchip facilities. Test results were audited independently by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL).
“As the number of new 24G SAS products available in the market continues to increase, completion of this STA plugfest is another proof point the 24G SAS ecosystem is maturing,” said Alvin Cox, senior staff engineer, Seagate Technology. “The vendor product interoperability tests we conducted demonstrate SAS is the reliable choice for bandwidth-hungry mainstream servers and enterprise storage. It was also exciting to see active optical cables included in the testing, demonstrating the SAS interface may reach much longer distances beyond those afforded by passive copper cables.”
The second 24G SAS plugfest was highlighted by the following activities:
· Interoperability of 24G SAS products in a realistic working environment of the standard as specified
· In-depth testing of both the SAS-4 and SPL-4 protocol and electrical specifications, including:
- backwards compatibility with 12Gb/s SAS SSDs and HDDs
- successful traffic end-to-end, 24G SAS with Forward Error Correction (FEC)
- link up and transmitter training algorithm exercised
- 24G SAS analyzer and exerciser verification
· Successful interoperability testing with packetization, including:
- verification that SAS Expanders make use of DWORDS (a Microsoft Windows data type definition) to packet conversion (i.e. supports 12Gb/s to 24G SAS, 24G to 12Gb/s SAS)
- demonstration of double effective SAS bandwidth loading and PCIe bandwidth
· Testing of passive cables with lengths up 6-meters, active optical cables with lengths up to 100 meters, and various interconnects and backplanes, including:
- multiple vendor cables and interconnect
- long and short channels
- cable EEPROM identification/access
- Mini SAS HD and SlimSAS 24G connectors
“24G SAS represents both the next generation in the ongoing evolution of SAS performance, and a new advance in the architecture of I/O interfaces,” said Cameron T. Brett, president, SCSI Trade Association and sr. director, Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing KIOXIA America Inc. “STA plugfests are a great opportunity to validate the interoperability of new devices and ensure both forward and backward compatibility.”
The following companies attended the second 24G SAS plugfest to provide ongoing specification verification support:
Amphenol Corporation
Broadcom
ConnPro
KIOXIA
Microchip Technology
Molex LLC
Samsung
Seagate® Technology PLC
Teledyne LeCroy Corporation
Toshiba America Electronics Components
“24G SAS SSDs are fast and deliver a high level of end-to-end data integrity and include features like error correction to improve reliability,” said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, solid state drives and enabling technologies, IDC. “The completion of this plugfest highlights the capability of the 24G SAS specification to address the requirements of applications such as server virtualization, online transaction processing, high-performance computing and data analytics.”
About STA
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a ten-member Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to info@scsita.org or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.
Association Contact:
David So
SCSI Trade Association
dso@scsita.org
Media Contact:
Alice Tate
Spydercast on behalf of STA
+1.781.492.1386
alice@spydercast.ai
