Pamela W. Karanja Honored as a VIP Member for Spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
O'Fallon, MO, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pamela W. Karanja of O’Fallon, Missouri has been honored as a VIP member for Spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.
About Pamela W. Karanja
Pamela W. Karanja is a registered nurse and owner of Enlightened Home Care, LLC in O’Fallon, Missouri. In her role, Karanja provides hospice care, Medicaid patient home care, IV treatment, wound care, showering, basic care and nursing duties.
Born on November 30, 1976, Pamela received her B.S.N. from Barnes Jewish School of Nursing in 2005.
In her spare time, Pamela enjoys running and boxing.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
