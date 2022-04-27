Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner, Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lake Success, NY, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner of Lake Success, New York has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of alternative healthcare. This award recognizes recipients for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. The women chosen for this honor are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers and will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.
About Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner
Xiomara M. Hoey is a holistic integrative health practitioner with her own practice, Xiomara Empowered Health, in Lake Success, New York. With ten years’ experience, she specializes in functional medicine, integrative nutrition, herbology, health coaching, supplementation, iridology, transformational psychology, and prevention. Xiomara helps patients by putting together a bio-individual protocol to optimize their health by promoting life choices that produce real and lasting results. She helps them develop a deeper understanding of lifestyle choices that work best, improving their energy, their health, optimizing their immune system, and removing ailments that keep them from their happiness.
Xiomara also provides virtual consultations to patients both within the U.S. and internationally. She provides a variety of therapies to expedite healing. She has empowered people to reach their personal health goals and continues to improve the health and wellness of many through her practice in New York and through her virtual consultations.
Hoey’s education has equipped her with extensive, cutting-edge knowledge. She earned a B.A. from Queens College, a M.A. in Biochemistry from Hunter College in 1986, and studied Integrated Nutrition at the Institute of Integrated Nutrition in 2012. She is a master herbalist and specializes in patients with autoimmune conditions. Xiomara is Board Certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners and is a member of the prestigious and international Complimentary Medical Association, and the Children's Defense Fund.
“I have a passion for what I do. I draw upon my expertise to help patients choose health-promoting ways that produce real and lasting results,” said Hoey. “I help them develop a deeper understanding of lifestyle choices that work best, optimizing their immune system, improving their energy, balance, health and removing ailments that keep them from their happiness. I love to educate andto empower my patients to optimize their health.”
Hoey was awarded the Best of Great Neck Holistic Health Practitioner by Great Neck Awards in 2018. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family; her husband Thomas H. Hoey, her daughters, Eleina Baras and Isabella Hoey. She also enjoys spending time with friends, her pets, music, personal development, and is dedicated to ongoing education.
For further information, contact https://www.xiomaraempoweredhealth.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
