Amanda Madsen Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Saint Louis Park, MN, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Madsen of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota was honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of apparel and fashion. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Amanda Madsen
Amanda Madsen is the finance and marketing officer for Glacier Tek, LLC, a manufacturing company which designs and produces high-tech cooling products. With over 20 years’ experience, Amanda is responsible for overseeing the business’s daily financial operations, company strategy, leading marketing efforts and the social media team. She is experienced in finance, accounting, and economics.
Glacier Tek is at the forefront of designing innovative vests utilizing PCM technology to fight heat stress and reduce the negative effects of extreme environments. Glacier Tek products are used by many widely-known companies and organizations including Dow Chemical, General Electric, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, the FBI, and the National MS Society. Glacier Tek also caters to the canine market. The Chilly Dog cooling vest provides relief on days when shade and water are not sufficient. The vest’s adjustable design allows it to fit a wide range of breeds, and sizes are based on weight – each size features the same vest but with different arrangements of packs, to help prevent dogs from carrying more than they should.
Working on contract consulting finance teams early on helped Madsen develop a passion for business finance. She used her analytical skills to determine what the numbers mean and the story they tell. Like so many other women in business, she has had to face many challenges. When asked about what she considers her biggest obstacle, Madsen explained, “The presence of multiple levels of intelligence in every department, every company, everywhere can be challenging. All are acceptable. There are good leaders and bad ones; adapt, learn, and move forward. Growth is constant and happiness changes. Alter your focus, develop your role, and try new things to stay engaged."
Amanda earned her B.S. in Finance and a B.S. in Economics from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1999. In her spare time, she enjoys running, reading, and travel.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
