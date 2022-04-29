Dr. John R. Conner, Jr. Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Salt Lake City, UT, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. John R. Conner, Jr. of Salt Lake City, Utah has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dentistry and education.
About Dr. John Conner, Jr.
Dr. John Conner, Jr. is a dentist with his own practice in Salt Lake City, Utah. With over 40 years experience, he provides general dental care to patients of all ages, focusing on preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases and conditions associated with the mouth and overall dental health.
Previously, Dr. Conner taught dentistry at a number of local universities. He was as an associate at Georgetown Dental School and the University of Utah School of Dentistry. Dr. Conner also served as the team dentist for the Utah Jazz-NBA professional basketball team.
Dr. Conner is on the Board of Directors for the Alpine Country Club in Highland, Utah and serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for The Endeavour Group, Inc.
A graduate of Georgetown University School of Dentistry, Dr. Conner earned his D.D.S. in 1973. In his spare time, he enjoys family activities, golf, gardening, numismatics and philately.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Dr. John Conner, Jr.
Dr. John Conner, Jr. is a dentist with his own practice in Salt Lake City, Utah. With over 40 years experience, he provides general dental care to patients of all ages, focusing on preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases and conditions associated with the mouth and overall dental health.
Previously, Dr. Conner taught dentistry at a number of local universities. He was as an associate at Georgetown Dental School and the University of Utah School of Dentistry. Dr. Conner also served as the team dentist for the Utah Jazz-NBA professional basketball team.
Dr. Conner is on the Board of Directors for the Alpine Country Club in Highland, Utah and serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for The Endeavour Group, Inc.
A graduate of Georgetown University School of Dentistry, Dr. Conner earned his D.D.S. in 1973. In his spare time, he enjoys family activities, golf, gardening, numismatics and philately.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories