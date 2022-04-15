Award Winning Multimeter Showing at Upcoming Trade Shows in Canada and USA
The LCR-Reader family of multimeters will be showing at three trade shows this spring: EDS Summit in Las Vegas, NV, DMEMS in San Diego, CA and 12TMC in Ottawa, Canada.
Waterloo, Canada, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This spring the LCR-Reader line of multimeters were introduced in 2014 with the namesake model. It was designed as a budget alternative to the world-renowned Smart Tweezers LCR-meter. The multimeters provide easy-to-use component testing with fully automatic and high accuracy measurements.
In 2020, LCR-Reader-MPA won the Product of the Year according to Plant Engineering Magazine. The line of devices has expanded to include the new LCR-Reader-R2, the first ever tweezer-based multimeter with 250 kHz test frequency and analog signature tool. (https://gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/productProfile/5f08c79082bcfa10f8c3ef57)
LCR-Reader-R2 (https://www.LCR-Reader.com/R2.html) and the rest of the LCR-Reader family will be on display at DMEMS Del Mar Electronics and Manufacturing Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego, California on May 4th to 5th. DMEMS is a design and manufacturing sow as well as electronics and electrical goods. the show combines exhibits and seminars.
EDS Electronic Distribution Show Leadership Summit, which brings together the movers, shakers and brightest minds in electronic component manufacturers, distributors, and representatives, will be held from May 10th to 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Siborg will be back home in Canada for the International Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference. I2MTC is the flagship conference of the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society and is dedicated to advances in measurement methodologies, measurement systems, instrumentation, and sensors in all areas of science and technology.
Siborg's line of multimeters combines a set of tweezers with a lightweight multimeter. When the device holds a component between its gold-plated test leads, the device will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters. All the measurement values, including LCR and ESR values, component type and test frequency used, is instantly available on the display. Since the 2014 introduction to LCR-Reader, Siborg has released five models.
The LCR-Reader model offers the basics: automatic LCR and ESR measurements and 0.5% basic accuracy. Users are able to change only the test mode. (http://www.LCR-Reader.com)
The LCR-Reader Colibri model is the same as LCR-Reader with the ability to select the test frequency.
LCR-Reader-MPA offers a 0.1% basic accuracy, LCR/ESR measurements, up to 100 kHz test frequency, variable test signals, oscilloscope mode, AC?DC current/voltage measurements, signal generator, automatic test signal reduction, easy open/short calibration and more.
The LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth is the MPA with the ability to remotely record measurement values over Bluetooth. All measurement values are exportable into spreadsheets or databases.
The new LCR-Reader-R2 is based on the MPA but with new upgrades such as the ability to test wit ha 250 kHz frequency and Analog Signature Analysis. The ASA feature is a troubleshooting technique that uses an AC Sine wave across two points of an electronic component or circuit, allowing the user to determine the health of the test board or component. The R2 has a 0.1% basic accuracy and the ability to switch the test signal source resistance from 100 Ohms to 1.4 kOhms allowing for higher accuracy while measuring small resistances. Unlike MPA, this model does not include the oscilloscope mode, AC/DC current and voltage measurements or frequency meter.
Siborg Systems Inc. (https://www.Siborg.com) is a Canadian company that specializes in the engineering software and hardware tools for semiconductor and electronics industry. They look forward to bringing their devices to trade shows this spring after a long time away.
All Siborg's products, including spare parts and accessories for LCR-reader are available on the LCR-Reader Store (https://secure.LCR-Reader.com/catalog) are available on Amazon marketplaces in Canada, USA and Europe.
In 2020, LCR-Reader-MPA won the Product of the Year according to Plant Engineering Magazine. The line of devices has expanded to include the new LCR-Reader-R2, the first ever tweezer-based multimeter with 250 kHz test frequency and analog signature tool. (https://gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/productProfile/5f08c79082bcfa10f8c3ef57)
LCR-Reader-R2 (https://www.LCR-Reader.com/R2.html) and the rest of the LCR-Reader family will be on display at DMEMS Del Mar Electronics and Manufacturing Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego, California on May 4th to 5th. DMEMS is a design and manufacturing sow as well as electronics and electrical goods. the show combines exhibits and seminars.
EDS Electronic Distribution Show Leadership Summit, which brings together the movers, shakers and brightest minds in electronic component manufacturers, distributors, and representatives, will be held from May 10th to 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Siborg will be back home in Canada for the International Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference. I2MTC is the flagship conference of the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society and is dedicated to advances in measurement methodologies, measurement systems, instrumentation, and sensors in all areas of science and technology.
Siborg's line of multimeters combines a set of tweezers with a lightweight multimeter. When the device holds a component between its gold-plated test leads, the device will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters. All the measurement values, including LCR and ESR values, component type and test frequency used, is instantly available on the display. Since the 2014 introduction to LCR-Reader, Siborg has released five models.
The LCR-Reader model offers the basics: automatic LCR and ESR measurements and 0.5% basic accuracy. Users are able to change only the test mode. (http://www.LCR-Reader.com)
The LCR-Reader Colibri model is the same as LCR-Reader with the ability to select the test frequency.
LCR-Reader-MPA offers a 0.1% basic accuracy, LCR/ESR measurements, up to 100 kHz test frequency, variable test signals, oscilloscope mode, AC?DC current/voltage measurements, signal generator, automatic test signal reduction, easy open/short calibration and more.
The LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth is the MPA with the ability to remotely record measurement values over Bluetooth. All measurement values are exportable into spreadsheets or databases.
The new LCR-Reader-R2 is based on the MPA but with new upgrades such as the ability to test wit ha 250 kHz frequency and Analog Signature Analysis. The ASA feature is a troubleshooting technique that uses an AC Sine wave across two points of an electronic component or circuit, allowing the user to determine the health of the test board or component. The R2 has a 0.1% basic accuracy and the ability to switch the test signal source resistance from 100 Ohms to 1.4 kOhms allowing for higher accuracy while measuring small resistances. Unlike MPA, this model does not include the oscilloscope mode, AC/DC current and voltage measurements or frequency meter.
Siborg Systems Inc. (https://www.Siborg.com) is a Canadian company that specializes in the engineering software and hardware tools for semiconductor and electronics industry. They look forward to bringing their devices to trade shows this spring after a long time away.
All Siborg's products, including spare parts and accessories for LCR-reader are available on the LCR-Reader Store (https://secure.LCR-Reader.com/catalog) are available on Amazon marketplaces in Canada, USA and Europe.
Contact
Siborg Systems Inc.Contact
Michael Obrecht
519-888-9906
www.siborg.com
Michael Obrecht
519-888-9906
www.siborg.com
Categories