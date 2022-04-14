Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces Delivers Custom Chowder Bars to Grocers Nationwide

Offering grocers’ seafood departments the chance to increase revenue through custom branded soups, while heightening customer loyalty, is Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces. Its Hot Soup and Cold “To Go” Chowder Bar program provides select grocers with quick and quality meal solutions to serve their customers from their seafood departments.