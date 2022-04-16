TVS Radio Network.Com Launches Jumpstreet Radio Channel for Top R&B Songs from the 20th Century on Spreaker, Powered by iMusic Radio
Capehart Music Treasury, from the TVS Music Guild, provides easy listening renditions of the top R&B songs of the 20th Century.
California City, CA, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Radio Network.Com has launched the Jumpstreet Radio Channel, one of 48 channels of beautiful music provided by Capehart Music Treasury. The channels can be heard on the Spreaker Platform, powered by iHeart Radio.
Jumpstreet Radio Channel features easy listening versions of top R+B songs of the 20th Century including The Love I Lost, La La Means I Love You, Almost Grown, Soullful Strut, Money (That's What I Want), Treasure of Love, and dozens more. All come from the Capehart Music Treasury of the TVS Music Guild. Songs are available on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Rhapsody, You Tube, and Pandora.
Capehart Music Treasury is a library of 2,000 new productions of the top songs of the 20th Century. Genres in the collection include Album Oriented Rock, Rock + Roll, Country, R+B, Jazz, Blues, Pop, Swing, Big Band, Inspirational, and Americana.
TVS Music Guild was established in 1987 as a division of TVS Global Media. The division markets 56 legacy albums from the 20th century as well s the 2,000 title Capehart Music Treasury.
TVS Radio Network.Com was established in 1958 as a broadcast sports network. It now syndicates to broadcast radio as well as streaming outlets. TVS also operates the TVS Audio Arts subscription "Muzak" style service to commercial establishments.
TVS Television Network was established in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. TVS currently operates 40 FAST networks on ROKU, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Web TV.
