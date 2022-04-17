Press Releases>Mega Ran>

Nerdcore Meets UK Grime on New Mega Ran Release "Unlimited"

"Unlimited" is Mega Ran's first foray into the grime scene and after the positive experience he had recording this track, it is unlikely to be the last. A tour is coming next month as well as more music.

Nerdcore Meets UK Grime on New Mega Ran Release "Unlimited"
Phoenix, AZ, April 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ahead of his upcoming "Generation of Miracles" Tour motivational rapper Mega Ran is traversing new terrain with a braggadocio laden verse on London grime producer Thomas Prime's track featuring regular collaborator Roqy Tyraid and new addition Shao Dow.

"Unlimited" is Mega Ran's first foray into the grime scene and after the positive experience he had recording this track, it is unlikely to be the last.

"Trying something new felt good," says Mega. “I’ve probably written 1000 raps, so when something can challenge me in a new way, I’m all for it. I had to get to experts in Grime, Roqy, and Shao, to show me the way. I’ve been working on a bunch of new stuff and ’ll be trying out some tracks on tour, and maybe I’ll even have a new release of some sort by the summer. we’ll see."

Mega will be on tour with Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage next month.

Tour Dates:

May 14*
Seattle, WA
Vera Project

May 15*
Portland, OR
Dante's Star Theater

May 17*
San Francisco, CA
Amado's

May 18*>
San Diego, CA
The Merrow

May 19*^
Las Vegas, NV
The Nerd

May 20^>
Phoenix, AZ
The Trunk Space

May 21^
Gallup, NM
The Juggernaut

May 22^
Denver, CO
Your Mom's House

May 24^
San Antonio, TX
502 Bar

May 25^
Austin, TX
Kickbutt Coffee

*No Richie Branson
^No Sammus
>w/ Treasure Mammal

Listen to "Unlimited" on Spotify, Bandcamp or any other streaming site.

Mega Ran, Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage are all available for interviews.
Contact
Mega Ran
Jeff Moses
727-385-0624
megaran.com
ContactContact
Multimedia
TOUR POSTER

TOUR POSTER

the generation of miracles 2022 rap tour.

Categories