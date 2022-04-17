Nerdcore Meets UK Grime on New Mega Ran Release "Unlimited"
"Unlimited" is Mega Ran's first foray into the grime scene and after the positive experience he had recording this track, it is unlikely to be the last. A tour is coming next month as well as more music.
Phoenix, AZ, April 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ahead of his upcoming "Generation of Miracles" Tour motivational rapper Mega Ran is traversing new terrain with a braggadocio laden verse on London grime producer Thomas Prime's track featuring regular collaborator Roqy Tyraid and new addition Shao Dow.
"Trying something new felt good," says Mega. “I’ve probably written 1000 raps, so when something can challenge me in a new way, I’m all for it. I had to get to experts in Grime, Roqy, and Shao, to show me the way. I’ve been working on a bunch of new stuff and ’ll be trying out some tracks on tour, and maybe I’ll even have a new release of some sort by the summer. we’ll see."
Mega will be on tour with Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage next month.
Tour Dates:
May 14*
Seattle, WA
Vera Project
May 15*
Portland, OR
Dante's Star Theater
May 17*
San Francisco, CA
Amado's
May 18*>
San Diego, CA
The Merrow
May 19*^
Las Vegas, NV
The Nerd
May 20^>
Phoenix, AZ
The Trunk Space
May 21^
Gallup, NM
The Juggernaut
May 22^
Denver, CO
Your Mom's House
May 24^
San Antonio, TX
502 Bar
May 25^
Austin, TX
Kickbutt Coffee
*No Richie Branson
^No Sammus
>w/ Treasure Mammal
Listen to "Unlimited" on Spotify, Bandcamp or any other streaming site.
Mega Ran, Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage are all available for interviews.
Listen to "Unlimited" on Spotify, Bandcamp or any other streaming site.
Mega Ran, Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage are all available for interviews.
Contact
Jeff Moses
727-385-0624
megaran.com
