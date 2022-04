Nerdcore Meets UK Grime on New Mega Ran Release "Unlimited"

Phoenix, AZ, April 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Ahead of his upcoming "Generation of Miracles" Tour motivational rapper Mega Ran is traversing new terrain with a braggadocio laden verse on London grime producer Thomas Prime's track featuring regular collaborator Roqy Tyraid and new addition Shao Dow."Unlimited" is Mega Ran's first foray into the grime scene and after the positive experience he had recording this track, it is unlikely to be the last."Trying something new felt good," says Mega. “I’ve probably written 1000 raps, so when something can challenge me in a new way, I’m all for it. I had to get to experts in Grime, Roqy, and Shao, to show me the way. I’ve been working on a bunch of new stuff and ’ll be trying out some tracks on tour, and maybe I’ll even have a new release of some sort by the summer. we’ll see."Mega will be on tour with Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage next month.Tour Dates:May 14*Seattle, WAVera ProjectMay 15*Portland, ORDante's Star TheaterMay 17*San Francisco, CAAmado'sMay 18*>San Diego, CAThe MerrowMay 19*^Las Vegas, NVThe NerdMay 20^>Phoenix, AZThe Trunk SpaceMay 21^Gallup, NMThe JuggernautMay 22^Denver, COYour Mom's HouseMay 24^San Antonio, TX502 BarMay 25^Austin, TXKickbutt Coffee*No Richie Branson^No Sammus>w/ Treasure MammalListen to "Unlimited" on Spotify, Bandcamp or any other streaming site.Mega Ran, Sammus, Richie Branson, and Rustage are all available for interviews.