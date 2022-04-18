Stockell Custom Homes Named 2021 HBA Award Winner

Stockell Custom Homes was named an award winner of the annual Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri’s (HBA) Awards Program The awards honor excellence in the home building industry and are divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. In the category Homes of the Year, Stockell Custom Homes was recognized with the Most Advanced Home award.