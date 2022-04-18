Stockell Custom Homes Named 2021 HBA Award Winner
Stockell Custom Homes was named an award winner of the annual Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri’s (HBA) Awards Program The awards honor excellence in the home building industry and are divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. In the category Homes of the Year, Stockell Custom Homes was recognized with the Most Advanced Home award.
Eureka, MO, April 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stockell Custom Homes was named an award winner of the annual Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri’s (HBA) Awards Program on Thursday, April 14 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, MO. The awards honor excellence in the home building industry and are divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement.
In the category Homes of the Year, Stockell Custom Homes was recognized with the Most Advanced Home award.
“We are honored to be awarded the Most Advanced Home award for our high performance ‘Zero Energy Ready Home.’ This home scored a 1 on the HERS Index for Zero Home Energy on a scale of 0 – 150, a score which is unprecedented in the area,” says Donald Stockell, Vice President of Stockell Custom Homes.
The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Georgia and Greater Austin, as well as members of the Building Industry Association of San Diego.
Stockell Custom Homes, celebrating 36 years in business is a building partner with U.S. Department of Energy, Zero Energy Ready Homes, 2021 Best of Houzz Design winner, Member of the National Home Builders Association and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau.
In the category Homes of the Year, Stockell Custom Homes was recognized with the Most Advanced Home award.
“We are honored to be awarded the Most Advanced Home award for our high performance ‘Zero Energy Ready Home.’ This home scored a 1 on the HERS Index for Zero Home Energy on a scale of 0 – 150, a score which is unprecedented in the area,” says Donald Stockell, Vice President of Stockell Custom Homes.
The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Georgia and Greater Austin, as well as members of the Building Industry Association of San Diego.
Stockell Custom Homes, celebrating 36 years in business is a building partner with U.S. Department of Energy, Zero Energy Ready Homes, 2021 Best of Houzz Design winner, Member of the National Home Builders Association and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau.
Contact
Stockell Custom HomesContact
Don Stockell
636-938-5333
stockellhomes.com
Don Stockell
636-938-5333
stockellhomes.com
Categories