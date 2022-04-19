Urbi et Orbi LTD Launches Its Investment Platform SafeAssets.com
London, United Kingdom, April 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Urbi et Orbi LTD is pleased to announce the launch of its investment platform SafeAssets.com. This is an important step in the development of the company. SafeAssets aims both to strengthen the investment potential of the company and to enable thousands of users to earn on cryptocurrencies with a strong and reliable partner like the Urbi et Orbi LTD.
Speaking about long-term investments in cryptocurrencies, the company's expert shared, "SafeAssets.com is a platform where those who are far from crypto investing can earn more than experienced investors. Combining features of crowdfunding and investment platform, SafeAssets offers high return on investment."
The new platform is a great combination of privacy and publicity. Publicity lies in the complete transparency, predictability and the automation of the company's work. Privacy guarantees the complete anonymity of SafeAssets’ customers and partners as well their ability to decide when and how much to invest or withdraw.
The Urbi et Orbi LTD is a leading provider and manager of crypto and DeFi investment products. The company has been successfully operating in the cryptocurrency market for over seven years. Headquartered in London, the Urbi et Orbi’s team combines deep technical expertise in crypto asset classes with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of market participants.
Steven Baatz
+447418363883
https://safeassets.com
