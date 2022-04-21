TVS Music Guild Launches Silver Screen Radio Channel on the TVS Radio Network.com, on the Spreaker Platform Powered by iHeart Radio
Great songs from the movies of the 20th Century are reprised on an easy listening format by the Capehart Music Treasury.
California City, CA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Music Guild, the audio division of TVS Global Media, has launched the Silver Screen Radio channel on TVS Radio Network.Com, on the Spreaker platform, powered by iHeart Radio. The channel features songs that appeared in movie classics of the 20th Century as performed in an easy listening format by the Capehart Music Treasury.
Silver Screen Radio is one of 48 channels on the TVS Radio Network.Com, each showcasing a different genre of music from the 2,000 title Capehart Music Treasury collection. Iconic songs from Pulp Fiction, Dirty Dancing, Disney, Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Graduate, and many more are depicted on the channel.
Other channels on the TVS Radio Network.Com include Beach Blanket Radio, Midnight Refrain Radio, Jumpstreet Radio, Country Roads Radio, Road Rash Radio and Transistor Radio. Genres from Capehart Music Treasury include album oriented rock, rock + roll, country, R+B, jazz, blues, inspirational swing, big band and Americana.
TVS Radio Network.Com was founded in 1958 as a sports broadcast network. Today it syndicates music, sports, and entertainment programming to broadcast stations and streaming services. TVS operates the TVS Audio Arts service, a low cost commercial Muzak style audio service.
Capehart Music Treasury is a 2,000 title catalog of the best songs of the 20th century produced in an easy listening format. It is available on digital services such as Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Rhapsode, Pandora, iHeart Radio and Google Podcasts. Capehart Music Treasury CDs are available in stores nationwide. Capehart collector LPs are available on a direct to consumer basis.
TVS Television Network as founded in 1960, is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA.
