Reach Out to Participate in National Prescription Take Back Day Opioid Crisis Press Event & Expert Panel
Reach Out will be participating in a National Take Back Day Opioid Crisis Press Event & Expert Panel to raise awareness about the misuse of opioids at San Bernardino Valley College on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10 a.m.
San Bernardino, CA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Between 8 and 12 percent of people using an opioid for chronic pain develop an opioid use disorder. Non-Profit Organization Reach Out will be participating in a National Take Back Day Opioid Crisis Press Event & Expert Panel to raise awareness about the misuse of opioids at San Bernardino Valley College on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. Media outlet interested in attending can RSVP Natasha.Ferguson@we-reachout.org.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (NTBD) was created to encourage the proper disposal of unused prescription medications to keep them out of the hands of those who could misuse them. The expert panel will include: Ruth Morales, DEA Outreach Coordinator; Brianna Demilo, Person In Recovery; Eric Rey, Cri Help Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor.
National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30, 2022. Multiple locations will be available for people to discreetly dispose of unused or expired medication safely in one of many prescription drop-box locations. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Please visit takebackday.dea.gov or U.S. Department of Justice for a list of locations participating.
The Inland Empire Opioid Crisis Coalition reports that Riverside and San Bernardino counties experienced 688 opioid-related deaths, 479 opioid overdose-related hospitalizations, and over 1,800 emergency department visits due to opioid overdose according to the California DPH Opioid Dashboard. A total of 266 pounds of unused or expired medicine was collected and safely disposed of at the last NTBD event that Reach Out organized. Reach Out hopes to see the number of safely disposed medicine increase at this month’s NTBD event.
About Reach Out:
Reach Out is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Inland Empire for 52 years, underpinning a deep well of experience in community cohesiveness and organizing, and empowering communities to make transformational change on health equity and social justice issues. Our core work of strengthening communities takes many forms, from direct services to youth and families, to deep root cause work in building the health and quality of life of our region. Reach Out works to shift mindsets, policies and practices toward equity, justice, and prosperity for all our residents, which is especially needed during the pandemic and beyond. Reach Out is overseen by Executive Director, Diana Fox, and has three locations: the main office in Upland, and two additional offices in Jurupa Valley and Yucca Valley. For more information, visit www.we-reachout.org, or contact 909.982.8641.
Natasha Ferguson
951-542-1830
https://www.we-reachout.org
