New Niche NIL Platform Micconope 1851 Arrives at Florida State University
Tallahassee, FL, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Micconope 1851 LLC, a new NIL platform focused on the long term professional and life skill development of Florida State University student athletes, announces its arrival at FSU. Micconope 1851 was developed to offer student athletes access to not only NIL earning opportunities, but access to successful alumni, who in turn provide real life educational resources in areas such as investment strategies for young adults, how to build a personal brand, how to leverage entrepreneurship for long term success among other critical topics. Micconope 1851 recognizes the needs of student athletes are not limited to financial enrichment, but moreover their desire to acquire life skills that will serve them well beyond the playing field.
On the launch of Micconope 1851, cofounder Mike Underwood states, “We are thrilled to bring Micconope 1851 to life. We believe the word Micconope, which is native Seminole for young chief or leader embodies the spirit of our platform as we endeavor to help build the next generation of leaders here at FSU.” Underwood went on to add, “Micconope 1851 is here to compliment the other NIL platforms already in existence at FSU.” Cofounder and former FSU player James Coleman sums up, “The unique thing about being a Seminole is you are a part of a community that has become successful over a short period of time. To sustain success long term, those of us who have gone out before must reach back and help guide the future leaders toward the path of greater success on and off the field.” Coleman concluded, “Who better to teach a Nole how to be a Nole than a Nole?”
To commemorate Micconope 1851 and its entry to FSU, it will soon announce:
• The launch of Micconope1851 on the web will be on April 25.
• Sponsorship deals currently being finalized for several student athletes across multiple sports.
• Opportunities for alumni and fans of FSU to get involved.
About Micconope 1851, LLC:
Micconope 1851 LLC is a Name, Image, Likeness platform serving FSU. Micconope 1851 LLC is not affiliated with Florida State University and is fully compliant with guidance set forth by the NCAA and the State of Florida.
Mike Underwood
904-735-6084
micconope1851.com
