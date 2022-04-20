Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
Indianapolis, IN, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region.
Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar reputation for customer service and quality, we are excited to welcome The Uniform House to the MES team as we continue our focus on expanding services to first responders across the US and Canada.” Bob and Aviva Tavel, owners of The Uniform House, remarked, “We look forward to MES continuing the Uniform House’s reputation for quality uniforms and focus on customer service coupled with MES’s national capabilities, enhanced ordering, and e-commerce platforms to give our customers the tools they need to get their uniforms quickly and efficiently.”
About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Established in 2001, Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service, including 3M Scott, Honeywell, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, 5.11 Tactical and many more. With the largest network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians in the industry, and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name-brand equipment.
