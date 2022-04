The Sweet Jazz Concert Series Kicks Off in Leesburg, Virginia

Leesburg, VA, April 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- International songstress Tracy Hamlin kicks off her 2022 Sweet Jazz Concert Series (SJCS) at River Creek Club in Leesburg, VA on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm. This kickoff concert features a performance from Tracy herself and special guest, Saxophonist Paula Atherton.Baltimore born and raised, Hamlin still resides in the DMV area and her Sweet Jazz Concert Series uses music as a catalyst to give back to the community. Partial proceeds from this event go to support music scholarships and a donation to Loudoun Abused Women's Shelter (LAWS). For more information on the concert series and to purchase tickets, visit www.sweetjazzconcerts.com.