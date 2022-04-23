MEMXPRO Launches New Super Fast DDR5-4800 Memory Modules
Powering all your innovations in industrial, vehicle, medical, 5G edge, and smart AIoT next-gen upgrades.
Taipei, Taiwan, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MEMXPRO, a leading DRAM module and SSD solution provider for industrial, enterprise, and in-vehicle markets, introduces its first DDR5 memory module with high frequencies of up to 4800MHz. The new MEMXPRO DDR5 modules include high capacity 16GB and 32GB 288-pin UDIMM and 262 SODIMM modules that use selected original branded industrial quality chips. The exceptional high speed and high bandwidth performance of DDR5 memory drives a new breed of 5G applications in edge computing, embedded systems, smart manufacturing and automation, network appliances, vehicle and transportation, autonomous driving, and smart healthcare.
Omdia Research predicts that DDR5 is expected to grow from 1% in 2021, to nearly 10% of the entire DRAM market by end of 2022. This growth will continue to 43% by 2024, powering nearly half of all computers shipped that year. According to Yole Development research company, DDR5 memory will be widely adopted in the mainstream consumer market by 2023. The DRAM current market is worth $120 billion and the NAND market $68 billion, both of which are record highs. The strong market demand will continue up until 2026 when the price of the memory market will reach more than $200 billion. MEMXPRO also observed that the adoption of new DDR5 technology within the industrial field will encourage innovation and mobilize intelligent market upgrades.
The key advantages of DDR5 lies in its capacity, speed, and system reliability. The maximum density of DDR4 per die is 16Gb. DDR5’s maximum density per die ranges from 8Gb to 64Gb, making the maximum potential capacity for a single DDR5 DIMM 128GB — 4 times as much capacity as DDR4. DDR5 also has a maximum memory speed of 6400MT/s, doubling the rate of DDR4. With an operating voltage of 1.1V, lower than DDR4’s 1.2V, DDR5 offers energy efficiency by reducing power consumption by more than 8% of its predecessor. DDR 5 modules also use on-DIMM Power Management Integrate Circuits (PMIC), delivering better power control to increase signal integrity and reduce noise. This makes DDR5 modules suitable for low power and fanless industrial computing platforms. On-die ECC, first to be adopted in DDR5, corrects errors within the DRAM memory arrays, increasing reliability for computing systems and reducing the risk of failure.
The new DDR5 architecture also has enhanced transfer performance. First, DDR5 employs a 32-bank structure, double the number of DDR4, allowing for multiple pages to be open at the same time. A bank refresh (REFsb) command is used for DDR5, which allows independent memory bank refreshes while other banks remain accessible to the system, which further improves data communication rates. In addition, each DIMM will have two channels in the DDR5 architecture. By contrast, DDR4 has a 72-bit bus, comprised of 64 data bits plus 8 ECC bits. In the DDR5 DIMM, the left and right side of the DIMM is each served by an independent 40-bit (32 bits plus 8 ECC bits) wide channel to increase concurrency efficiency whilst lowering latency and improving signal integrity. Third, the DDR5 default burst length has increased from DDR4’s BL8 to BL16, allowing a single burst to access two 64 bytes of data for double memory access availability. And lastly, DDR5 adds Decision Feedback Equalization (DFE) to achieve higher IO speeds and data rates.
MEMXPRO high performance DDR5-4800 UDIMM and SODIMM comply to the JEDEC standard for high stability and reliability, along with rigorous testing to ensure compatibility for industrial, vehicle, and smart AIoT applications. Conformal coating and side fill technologies can be incorporated to improve the robustness and durability of DRAM modules in line with application-specific needs. The 16 GB /32GB DDR5-4800 UDIMM and SODIMM are now in mass production. Industrial wide temperature DIMM solutions for harsh environments will also be available soon to satisfy the next generation of your product development needs.
About MEMXPRO
MEMXPRO provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical, gaming, retail, and more. At present, MemxPro’s main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCIe and SATA high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MEMXPRO strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
