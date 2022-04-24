ClinicalPURSUIT is Transforming Clinical Research by Offering a Web-Based and Tailored Software Solution
The leading EDC software provider is transforming the field of medical research and clinical trials through its state-of-the-art software, customized to meet the client’s needs.
Clayton, MO, April 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for fast medicinal solutions for life-threatening ailments. However, such robust supply is dependent on the efficacy of clinical research and subsequent approvals from relevant authorities. Medical researchers, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and clinical data managersstruggle to find reliable clinical research technology to aid them in their respective projects.
This is where quality EDC and Data Management Software vendors, like ClinicalPURSUIT, have stepped in to provide web-based and tailored software solutions for the medical clientele. The company provides effective and robust rapid study developments, data and collection and management, and patient registry solutions.
To meet the rising demand for effective clinical trial solutions, ClinicalPURSUIT has invested heavily in creating an effective, streamlined, and robust system that has helped organizations across the globe reduce their clinical research time and achieve operational efficacy throughout the process.
When speaking about their products and services, a senior spokesperson at the company said, “At ClinicalPURSUIT, we quickly realized that there was a huge demand for customized, web-based software solutions in clinical research. Wasting no time, we developed a robust solution that has helped organizations and medical research improve their clinical research function, data management, and patient experience.
“Moreover, we go one step further in providing our clients with customized solutions that help them with their unique needs and requirements. We indeed are a one-stop-shop for organizations looking to streamline their clinical research process.”
The company has made a name for itself by offering practical and tech-powered Clinical Trial Data Management and Patient Registry solutions to their clients and other organizations involved in medical research.
The web-based and customized solutions allow their clients to enhance workflow efficiencies, help them provide quicker medical solutions, and improve their patient experience. Medical researchers involved in high-level scientific research can use customized tools to help them achieve their goals.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
Offering some of the best and most effective patient registry and clinical trial data management solutions to study sponsors, CROs, clinical data managers, and organizations involved in research, ClinicalPURSUIT is quickly becoming an industry leader.
Their products and services offer the latest technological advancements, providing better features that improve clinical trial management, data management, and patient experience.ClinicalPURSUIT differs from other traditional patient registry solutions in the industry due to their web-based and custom-tailored products and services.
Those interested in upgrading their EDC and data management software and systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
Contact Information for ClinicalPURSUIT
Website: https://clinicalpursuit.com/
Contact Person Name: Kimberly Hickman
Email: pr@clinicalpursuit.com
Location: 222 South Central Ave., Clayton, MO 63117
Phone: 877-791-4367
