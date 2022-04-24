ClinicalPURSUIT’s State-of-the-Art Patient Registry System is a One-Stop Solution for Instant Data Collection
The company is known to provide a robust and efficient patient registry system, helping medical professionals and institutions with their data collection mechanisms.
Clayton, MO, April 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Patient registry systems and efficient computerized data collection portals have become more of a need than luxury for medical researchers, pharmaceuticals companies, CROs, and clinical data managers. However, individuals and organizations struggle to find reliable software to fuel their needs.
This is where ClinicalPURSUIT has stepped in and provided a state-of-the-art patient registry system for medical professionals and organizations. Their patient registry system can effectively capture patient data. This has proved to be a game-changer for stakeholders involved in clinical studies, who have readily available, sorted data to work on their findings.
Pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, and medical equipment manufacturers are benefitting from ClinicalPURSUIT’s one-stop patient registry system as it equips them with rapid study developments, efficient, accurate, and secure data collection that is available at their fingertips.
The company was established in 1998 and has since become a market leader in electronic data capture management and patient registry. The company offers cost-effective solutions that are customized to meet the unique requirements of its clientele.
When speaking about their robust patient registry system, a senior representative at the company said, “We’ve been the market leader in providing quality patient registry system solutions for the medical industry. Our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and accuracy has won us several plaudits throughout the years. There is no greater satisfaction than helping our clients achieve their goals.
“We understand our responsibility to the medical profession, as we need to equip them with the latest technology to help them save lives. Our products have helped institutions to get timely, accurate, and quality results.”
Their patient registry software system is HIPA-compliant, and the experts employed by the company can tailor the software to the unique workflow of medical professionals and institutions. Furthermore, the company also provides a quality electronic data capture system for clinical trials. Their products and services have helped relevant institutions streamline their workflows and efficiently capture data without errors. ClinicalPURSUIT patient registry software is built on a robust back-end process that involves key input from relevant stakeholders.
The company is known to work closely with its clients to develop effective solutions. Their medical profession is unparalleled, and they continue to transform the industry with their state-of-the-art technology.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
Offering some of the best and most effective patient registry and clinical trial data management solutions to study sponsors, CROs, clinical data managers, and organizations involved in research, ClinicalPURSUIT is quickly becoming an industry leader.
Their products and services offer the latest technological advancements, providing better features that improve clinical trial management, data management, and patient experience.ClinicalPURSUIT differs from other traditional patient registry solutions in the industry due to their web-based and custom-tailored products and services.
Those interested in upgrading their EDC and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
Contact Information for ClinicalPURSUIT
Website:https://clinicalpursuit.com/
Contact Person Name: Kimberly Hickman
Email: pr@clinicalpursuit.com
Location: 222 South Central Ave. Clayton, MO 63117
Phone: 877-791-4367
