Pyramis Companies, Inc. Announces Executive Promotion

Adam has been promoted to the position of President, following his accomplishments as Vice President and General Manager. An 8-year veteran of the firm, he has helped oversee the tremendous success of Pyramis and its evolution into a premier property management and advisory firm in the residential/boutique office real estate industry. As president, Adam will continue to bring best practices to all segments of the company, as well as explore strategic opportunities to support the firm’s growth.