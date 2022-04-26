Blefa is a Founding Member of New Steel Keg Association

Blefa joins Steel Keg Association, which is a marketing-focused, non-profit organization, whose focus is drive awareness of circularity, efficiency and freshness that stainless steel kegs provide at bars and restaurants while reducing carbon footprint as compared to single use containers. Steel kegs save over 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and keep roughly 500,000 tons of packaging out of landfills each year.