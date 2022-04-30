Measure Marketing Joins the RollWorks Agency Partner Program
Canadian Agency with 13+ Years Experience Ready to Reach New Heights with RollWorks.
Toronto, Canada, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Continuing to differentiate itself in the market as a premium agency that aligns with premium products, Measure Marketing has announced an exciting new partnership with account-based marketing platform, RollWorks, a division of NextRoll. The agency has joined the RollWorks Agency Partner Program, which unlocks access to exceptional account-based marketing expertise, more specialized market knowledge, thought leadership, best practices, and a network of trustworthy, innovative partners for RollWorks customers to consult whenever necessary.
Measure Marketing’s new partnership with RollWorks will introduce leading-edge go-to-market strategies for Measure Marketing’s clients, improve their demand and lead generation approaches, assist with accelerating sales cycles, and help them realize ROI in much higher margins.
"We're very excited by the opportunities our partnership with RollWorks unlocks," said Arti Sharma, founder and CEO of Measure Marketing. "It’s all part of our continuing commitment to aligning and adopting cutting-edge Inbound marketing technologies and delivering measurable business-relevant solutions to our customers."
The partnership with RollWorks will empower Measure Marketing’s clients to seamlessly identify, qualify, and target right fit and in-market-leads across multiple channels. It also opens opportunities for mutually beneficial account-based marketing engagements, giving RollWorks customers access to an agency that is knowledgeable about RollWorks and broader Account-Based Strategies. As a RollWorks Agency Partner, Measure Marketing can augment its offerings to include recommendations for leveraging RollWorks’ ABM platform in its marketing efforts and within its overall tech stack.
"We're excited to bring Measure Marketing into our partner ecosystem, especially as the company helps support our mission of democratizing account-based marketing and bringing ABM to more niche industries. Measure Marketing's team demonstrates the experience and passion we are looking for in our partners," said Mike Stocker, Vice President of Partnerships at RollWorks.
Measure Marketing is a modern, data-driven inbound marketing agency for manufacturing, HealthTech/healthcare, SaaS, and B2B businesses. They’ve offered innovative digital marketing solutions that borrow from both time-tested strategies and outside-the-box creative thinking since 2008.
They help their partners harness the power of the internet to grow their companies, increase revenue, develop leads, accelerate sales, and maximize ROI. Measure Marketing takes pride in serving clients all over North America.
About RollWorks:
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more, visit www.rollworks.com.
If you would like more information, please call Measure Marketing at, +1 888-569-3032, or email info@measuremarketing.com.
Measure Marketing’s new partnership with RollWorks will introduce leading-edge go-to-market strategies for Measure Marketing’s clients, improve their demand and lead generation approaches, assist with accelerating sales cycles, and help them realize ROI in much higher margins.
"We're very excited by the opportunities our partnership with RollWorks unlocks," said Arti Sharma, founder and CEO of Measure Marketing. "It’s all part of our continuing commitment to aligning and adopting cutting-edge Inbound marketing technologies and delivering measurable business-relevant solutions to our customers."
The partnership with RollWorks will empower Measure Marketing’s clients to seamlessly identify, qualify, and target right fit and in-market-leads across multiple channels. It also opens opportunities for mutually beneficial account-based marketing engagements, giving RollWorks customers access to an agency that is knowledgeable about RollWorks and broader Account-Based Strategies. As a RollWorks Agency Partner, Measure Marketing can augment its offerings to include recommendations for leveraging RollWorks’ ABM platform in its marketing efforts and within its overall tech stack.
"We're excited to bring Measure Marketing into our partner ecosystem, especially as the company helps support our mission of democratizing account-based marketing and bringing ABM to more niche industries. Measure Marketing's team demonstrates the experience and passion we are looking for in our partners," said Mike Stocker, Vice President of Partnerships at RollWorks.
Measure Marketing is a modern, data-driven inbound marketing agency for manufacturing, HealthTech/healthcare, SaaS, and B2B businesses. They’ve offered innovative digital marketing solutions that borrow from both time-tested strategies and outside-the-box creative thinking since 2008.
They help their partners harness the power of the internet to grow their companies, increase revenue, develop leads, accelerate sales, and maximize ROI. Measure Marketing takes pride in serving clients all over North America.
About RollWorks:
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more, visit www.rollworks.com.
If you would like more information, please call Measure Marketing at, +1 888-569-3032, or email info@measuremarketing.com.
Contact
Measure Marketing Results Inc.Contact
Arti Sharma
888-569-3032
https://measuremarketing.com/
Arti Sharma
888-569-3032
https://measuremarketing.com/
Categories