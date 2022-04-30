New York-Based Global Capital Partners Fund Provides Commercial Lending Worth Millions
GCP Funds offers financing solutions tailored to every company’s business requirements, helping them run and sustain in the competitive market.
New York, NY, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Despite the availability of a wide range of lending options, most businesses struggle to raise public funding to finance their operations due to rejections for loans and credit lines. Global Capital Partners Fund, an NYC-based private lender, offers effective commercial lending solutions to businesses and entrepreneurs worth $1MM–$100MM. They offer financing solutions for real estate acquisition, construction, asset purchase, development, expansion loans, and more. With its experienced in-house underwriters and senior partners, GCP Fund can approve and disburse loans quicker than other private lenders, making them one of the leading private lenders nationwide.
The funding programs at GCP allow companies to run and sustain their business in the ever-so-competitive market. From expanding business operations to entering new markets, companies can achieve their goals quickly while reducing their cash flow gaps. They offer funding based on the business’s assets and reputation, not the credit history, increasing their chances of loan approval.
Their commercial lending solutionsconsist of commercial real estate financing, private lending, bridge financing, asset-based lending, mezzanine financing, mortgage lending, etc. GCP Fund has designed each solution tailored to every business’s unique needs.
Joe Malvasio, the CEO of GCP Fund, stated, “We have streamlined our funding process by eliminating the hassles and limitations of the traditional loans. Our simple loan applications and quick approvals have enabled us to help hundreds of clients over the years.”
He added, “With over $2 billion in transactions, GCP Fund is recognized as the most trusted commercial lender for real estate financing, hard money loans, and bridge finance. Our senior partners have strategic relationships with international lenders who offer effective commercial lending and acquisition funding programs.”
Small business owners often lack the resources to acquire large working capital, preventing them from growth and sustainment. The Global Capital Partners Fund loan helps businesses of all sizes cover up their expenses, recover and expand their business, and maintain a healthy cash flow.
Prospective clients can reach out to GCP Fund with the details mentioned below.
About Global Capital Partners Fund
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a leading commercial lender based in New York, offering hard money loans in multiple states nationwide. Their financing solutions include short-term and long-term loans to facilitate every business need and requirement.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
