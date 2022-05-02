New York’s GCP Fund is Offering Timely & Efficient Real Estate Financing Solutions All Over the Country
Global Capital Partners Fund has simplified the commercial financing process for businesses by offering flexible repayment strategy and market-competitive rates.
New York, NY, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Real estate investment helps companies diversify their portfolio and maintain a steady cash flow, requiring efficient financial solutions. Traditional bank loans have low borrowing limits with strict policies, and most often, companies don’t qualify because of their credit history. Nevertheless, Global Capital Partners Fund (GCP Fund), a private lending company, facilitates businesses by financing all phases of real estate development, from acquisition to construction.
Depending on their needs, commercial property owners, investors, and developers can acquire short to long-term financing solutions from GCP Fund. These solutions include bridge financing, asset-based lending, mezzanine financing, private lending, construction financing, and structured joint venture financing with loans worth $1M–$100M. Although Global Capital Partners Fund is based in New York, they offerloans and funds all over the country.
One of their representatives stated, “We pride ourselves in being New York’s leading money lenders with a reputation for quick closings and dependable loans. We have experiencedand proficient senior partners who share a strategic relationship with international lenders. Our financing solutions are tailored to meet our clients’ needs and require moderate leverage with a viable repayment strategy. This allows us to offer flexible rates and market-competitive terms to our clients, enabling them to generate a healthy cash flow and expand their business.”
GCP Fund offers financing solutions for office buildings, retail, hotels, warehouses, raw land, multi-family properties, hospitals, and other commercial real estate properties.With their funding programs, businesses can benefit from significant appreciation, risk-adjusted returns, and many other advantages of real-estate investment. Companies looking to purchase, expand, convert or remodel a commercial property can secure a loan with GCP Fund by usingthe details below.
About Global Capital Partners Fund
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a New York-based commercial lenderoffering financial solutionswith quick approval and disbursement time. Under the chairmanship of Joe Malvasio, the private lender has offered hard money loans, bridge financing, and asset-based lendingto hundreds of businesses across the US,including Washington, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
Contact
Ricky Taylor
www.gcpfund.com
