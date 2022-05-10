Global Capital Partners Fund Closes a Deal with a Multi-Family Property in New York
NY-based commercial lenders offer quick approval and disbursement for loans ranging from $1M to $100M.
New York, NY, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The stock market's volatility pushes investors and businesses toward real estate properties because they can use different low-risk strategies to diversify their portfolios. Most successful investors opt for multi-family properties because they enable them to build an extensive portfolio in a short time. However, they cost millions of dollars and require large working capital. Fortunately, Global Capital Partners Fund (GCP Fund), a leading private lender, offers acquisition funding programs to make them easier to finance. They have recently closed a deal with a multi-family property in Brownstone, NY, worth $3.25M.
Multi-family properties generate a healthy cash flow every month. Many businesses or entrepreneurs invest in them as an additional source of income with a slow yet stable increment in their portfolio. To make things easier, Global Capital Partners offer multiple financing solutions for multi-family properties such as townhouse developments, assisted-living facilities, office buildings, nursing homes, and retail buildings. They are headquartered in New York but offer their services in various states.
One of their representatives stated, "Our strong connections with international lenders allow us to structure financing solutions to acquire multi-family properties of all sizes. We offer loans tailored to our clients' needs worth $1M to $100M. The senior brokers at GCP Fund facilitate funding for the purchase, refinance, and development of multi-family properties, allowing our clients to increase their capital quickly. We have closed a series of multi-family property deals worth millions of dollars in New York, Ohio, Texas, and many other places."
Besides multi-family properties, GCP Fund also offers acquisition financing for raw land, developmental sites, hospitality-related companies, warehouses, etc. Their proficient lenders offer valuable resources and support to new and experienced investors. In addition, they provide expedited processes that help their clients secure funds quickly, with complete trust.
People looking for reliable financing solutions can contact GCP Fund using the details mentioned below.
About Global Capital Partners Fund
Global Capital Partners Fund is a commercial lender headquartered in New York. Their team consists of senior brokers, in-house underwriters and international lenders, allowing them to offer various commercial financing solutions in much less time than others. They also offer additional funding to their clients for a seamless experience.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
Categories