TVS Channel.Com to Launch in July with AVOD Showcase of the 15,000 Title TVS Television Network Library of Sports, TV Shows, and Movies
TVS Channel.Com will carry the 15,000 title TVS Television Network Library as well as the 500 yearly TVS First Look Original productions on an ad supported, free to watch, video on demand basis.
California City, CA, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The TVS Television Network is launching TVS Channel.Com, an ad supported, free to view, video on demand streaming service, beginning in July. The channel will feature the 15,000 title TVS Television Network library of classic sports, classic TV shows, and classic movies as well as the 500 yearly TVS First Look Original productions.
The TVS Library includes TVS produced sports and TV entertainment shows from the network's founding in 1960. TVS is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. For decades, TVS was a leading independent TV supplier of college basketball, championship boxing, ATP Tennis, LPGA Golf, LPBT Bowling, IWA Wrestling, ABA Basketball, NASL Soccer, Virginia Slims Tennis, AIAW Championships, WFL Football, NASCAR, Arena Football, and Major College Football Bowl Games. All will be reprised on TVS Channel.Com.
TVS First Look Original Productions include the Mari! show, starring boxing champion Maricela Cornejo, Lift This!, Lucha Loco, Bowlarama, Pulling For Glory, Silver Skates, Wild Wheels, Basquet Cases, TVS Boxing After Dark, TVS A Ring of THeir Own, and RockEm SockEm KnockEm.
TVS Channel.Com is the proprietary platform for TVS programming on an AVOD streaming basis. Classic and current sports produced by TVS join TV classics from the first 40 years of commercial TV in the USA as well as top classic movies of the 20th Century.
Capehart Music Treasury, a service of the TVS Music Guild, will supply newly produced music videos from the best music of the 20th Century. Shows include Rock + Roll Legends Live, Boomin' Reunion, Doo Wah Diddy, Jubilee, Senior Prom, Stardust Ballroom, and Midnight Refrain.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS Consumer Direct provides direct to consumer entertainment and retro products on a direct to consumer basis. Capehart Music Treasury CDs are available for digital download on Spotify, Pandora, You Tube, Apple, Rhapsody, and Amazon. Capehart Music Treasury CDs are available in retail stores nationwide including Barnes + Noble, Best Buy, and Target.
