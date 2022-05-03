Dr. Daphne Goldberg is Being Honored by the Top 100 Registry, and Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of the 2022 Top 100 Doctors, Q1 Edition
Dr. Daphne Goldberg is due to be featured in the 2022 Top 100 Doctors Magazine, Q1 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Doctor of the Year in the State of Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia, PA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Daphne M. Goldberg, M.D., ABIHM, is a highly respected family physician in the Main Line of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Board-certified through the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine (ABIHM), she is revered in the Philadelphia area as a patient-centered physician, and she is well-known for her exceptional diagnosis skills and compassionate care. During her family medicine residency at the Hospital University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Goldberg co-founded the Covenant House Health Center, a shelter-based clinic for homeless adolescents. After completing her residency training, Dr. Goldberg worked as faculty at the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, where she taught courses on Community Oriented Maternity Care and Medical Frontiers in Complementary and Alternative Medicine. She maintained a full family practice that included prenatal care and obstetrics. In 2005, Dr. Goldberg left her full-time faculty position at Penn in order to focus on clinical care. She was one of the first doctors to implement, and quickly grew, a successful retainer-based practice. While building her practice, Dr. Goldberg remained committed to medical education, and has continued to teach and train medical students and physicians.
She has lectured at prominent institutions, including Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Main Line Health System and Drexel University School of Medicine. Recently, Dr. Goldberg co-founded the Center for Integrative and Functional Medicine at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Dr. Goldberg served three consecutive terms on the Board of The American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine. She has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. Recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2013 and Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors (2018 – 2021), she received honorary recognition from Exceptional Women in Medicine (2020, 2021). Dr. Goldberg is also the recipient of the CRC Award for Academic Excellence in Chemistry in 1990, Ciba-Geneva Award for Outstanding Community Service in 1995, Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Achievement Citation of the American Women’s Association in 1999, Phila Academy of Family Physicians Memorial Prize for Excellence – Study of Family Medicine in 1999, AAFP Award for Excellence in Residency Training in 2002, and Best Clinician Award in 2005. Dr. Goldberg maintains hospital affiliations with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Goldberg also writes, records, and produces music and she loves traveling, hiking, and spending time with her family.
She has lectured at prominent institutions, including Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Main Line Health System and Drexel University School of Medicine. Recently, Dr. Goldberg co-founded the Center for Integrative and Functional Medicine at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Dr. Goldberg served three consecutive terms on the Board of The American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine. She has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. Recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2013 and Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors (2018 – 2021), she received honorary recognition from Exceptional Women in Medicine (2020, 2021). Dr. Goldberg is also the recipient of the CRC Award for Academic Excellence in Chemistry in 1990, Ciba-Geneva Award for Outstanding Community Service in 1995, Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Achievement Citation of the American Women’s Association in 1999, Phila Academy of Family Physicians Memorial Prize for Excellence – Study of Family Medicine in 1999, AAFP Award for Excellence in Residency Training in 2002, and Best Clinician Award in 2005. Dr. Goldberg maintains hospital affiliations with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Goldberg also writes, records, and produces music and she loves traveling, hiking, and spending time with her family.
Contact
Top 100 Registry Inc.Contact
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
Categories