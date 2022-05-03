Anna Gore to Lead Strategic Growth of Minor Use Foundation
Foundation to Expand Access to Key Agricultural Technologies for Global Food Security and Nutrition.
Raleigh, NC, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Minor Use Foundation, Inc., a non-profit with the mission of providing farmers around the globe with newer, more effective plant protection tools, announced that Anna Gore has been selected Director of Operations. Ms. Gore is a seasoned international development and trade policy professional with over 10 years of experience in agricultural development with a focus on the application of agricultural technology in developing countries.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anna to the Foundation. It’s a dynamic and exciting time as we aim to double our programs over the next two years,” said Foundation Chairman, Dr. Dirk Drost. “Anna’s deep understanding of international MRL harmonization and her passion for leveraging agricultural technologies to improve food security will help us deepen and expand our work bringing critical tools to specialty crop growers.”
“In light of the global challenges of climate change coupled with a growing population, the Foundation’s mission to increase the resiliency of farmers in developing countries is more important than ever,” said Ms. Gore. “Minor crops, including fruits, nuts, and vegetables, are important for health and nutrition, but their growers must frequently rely on limited and outdated protection products due to misaligned regulations. The Foundation’s work is critical to global food security, so we can bring newer, safer, more effective technologies to farmers.”
Watch Anna Gore Explain Her Vision for the Foundation
Ms. Gore’s experience includes 7 years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA/FAS) where she managed projects on pesticide MRL regulatory capacity-building and a large portfolio of global MRL activities in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Previously she was the Associate Director for Foundation Relations at The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) where she oversaw proposal development and grant management.
Ms. Gore earned a master’s degree in international development from The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and a bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College. She is fluent in Spanish, having lived in Peru where she worked on women’s health and nutrition issues. Ms. Gore resides in the San Francisco Bay area and when she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, and painting.
About the Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
The Minor Use Foundation, a non-profit private foundation, was founded in 2018 to promote minor uses and specialty crop pest management solutions for growers globally. The Foundation hosts the Global Minor Use Priority setting meetings, funds research to identify and develop pest control solutions and provides training and capacity building globally. Together with its partners and cooperators the Foundation identifies and implements work to expand uses, harmonize MRLs, and support grower needs. For more information, visit www.minorusefoundation.org.
