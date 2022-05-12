Ocean Garden® Products Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary
San Diego, CA, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This month, Ocean Garden® celebrates its 65th anniversary. In 1957, a small group of Mexican shrimp boat owners came together to market their flavorful harvest to North America. That humble association has since evolved into one of the largest seafood importer companies in the nation.
After 65 years of hard work and determination, Ocean Garden® went from a small company to the leading importer of Mexican Shrimp to the United States and to the World. Ocean Garden® is a seafood importing, exporting, sales and marketing company focused on catering to the foodservice distributors (serving restaurant and retail trade), restaurant, and supermarket chains.
"The secret to our success is that we have always sought the best interest of our producers and have striven to lead the Mexican industry to achieve higher standards as we promote the unequivocal qualities of Mexican Shrimp," said Celso Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Garden®.
"Many companies focus on growing in size and in the process lose sight of the quality of their products. At Ocean Garden® we are constantly asking ourselves how can we keep our quality consistent while improving performance for our shareholders.
“Today, we are focused on developing the strategies and building the capabilities to lead the Mexican shrimp industry for the decades to come. The success story of the next 65 years for Ocean Garden starts today,” Mr. Lopez stressed.
Ocean Garden® is primarily known for its Wild Mexican Shrimp and Norwegian Salmon. In order to ensure safety, sustainability and social responsibility Ocean Garden® has secured certifications such as BAP and COFEPRIS at the processing facilities, conducts multiple audits throughout the chain of custody from source to customer handoff, and is an active participant of SFP’s Mexican Shrimp Round Table and a founding member of the Mexican Shrimp Council.
“From the perspective of a chef who has spent many decades cooking, consulting, catering, and educating, I am always on the lookout for companies that align with my ethos of serving the highest quality products, while being able to protect the health of the planet as well as the consumer. Ocean Garden® has been proactive throughout the years by partnering with NGOs to protect the environment, economic balance, and the fishermen, all while promoting traceability of its supply chain which currently is more important than ever,” said Chef Gerard Viverito, multiple award winner and professor at The Culinary Institute of America who is passionate about sustainable food practices and functional cooking.
Most recently, Ocean Garden® has further developed and strengthened its value-adding capabilities to better serve the retail and foodservice channels in the US, Mexico, and Asian markets and has broadened its portfolio of products, sourcing shrimp from multiple origins, adding finfish and other premium seafood items to its product lineup. As the need for online sales exploded during the pandemic it launched its online platform at oceangardenshop.com.
“Ocean Garden® is a highly recognizable name in our industry not only because of the high quality of products we bring to the market and the talented team that’s the soul of the company but most importantly because of the long term relationships we have built and nurtured with all stakeholders during these 65 years and counting,” said Celso Lopez, CEO.
Throughout more than six decades of existence, Ocean Garden® has stood out in the industry for its seafood products of the best quality and taste, and its exceptional customer service. Ocean Garden’s sales teams consist of experienced sales representatives led by Jim Charters, VP of Sales & Marketing, an industry expert with 40+ years of experience in seafood.
