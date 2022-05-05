The Hemp Plastic Company Answers "Where Are We Growing with Hemp?" At Midwest Ihemp Expo on May 21
Boulder, CO, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Hemp Plastic Company ("THPC"), a leading provider of more sustainable and carbon emission reducing plastics today announced that Greg Dean, THPC’s Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, will be a special panel speaker for the “Where are we growing with hemp?” segment of the Midwest iHemp Expo in Lansing, Michigan on May 21, 2022. The roundtable discussion is free to attend and will take place in the Governor’s Room of the Lansing Center from 2pm to 2:45pm.
Hemp is quickly emerging as a material of interest as the US manufacturing sector increasingly embraces sustainable practices, processes and materials. The Hemp Plastic Company offers a broad range of injection mold and extrusion-grade hemp-filled biocomposites and bioplastics to help manufacturers achieve their sustainability objectives. These materials allow makers to produce more environmentally-friendly products at a reasonable cost while reducing overall plastic usage and carbon emissions.
About the Midwest iHemp Expo
The Midwest iHemp Expo brings together leaders of the growing industrial hemp industry to map out the future, develop the supply chain for hemp to industry and discusses the challenges and opportunities facing hemp in the years ahead. This year’s expo will take place at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Michigan from May 20-21, 2022. More info can be found at https://ihempmichigan.com/midwest-ihemp-expo/.
About The Hemp Plastic Company
Founded in 2018, The Hemp Plastic Company develops, manufactures and sells advanced hemp biocomposites and bioplastics for leading organizations around the world, including those in the packaging, component, durable goods, agricultural, industrial, food service, sheet and construction markets. The Hemp Plastic Company provides a wide range of competitively-priced standard and custom polymers to meet specific customer needs. For more information about The Hemp Plastic Company, please visit www.HempPlastic.com.
