Telarus Hires Jennifer Dimas as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer
Sandy, UT, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, one of the leading Technology Solutions Brokerages of Cloud, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Network Services, Security, and IoT and Mobility, has hired Jennifer Dimas as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. In this role, Jen will be responsible for Telarus’ brand, demand, product, marketing operations, customer marketing functions, and the voice of the partner/customer.
"I’m excited for Jen to join our executive team as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer (CMEO) to expand our marketing capabilities and continue the improvement of our partner experience,” said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “Jen will be a key part of realizing our goal of continuing to expand our model globally and enable partners to build their businesses faster and more successfully than ever before.”
Jen is an experienced B2B leader who loves to build and expand marketing programs and customer-focused teams that are tied to corporate objectives, align with sales and customer success, and are both product rich and brand strong. She has been the Chief Marketing Officer at Qumu, Gigster, and Egnyte. Other positions include VP of integrated marketing and business operations at Plex and Demandbase, and Senior Director for Global Marketing Operations at Polycom.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Telarus as they continue to help their partners drive value to the global enterprise through the delivery of best-in-class technology solutions and services. It will be a pleasure to help deepen this connection with our partners and accelerate our combined impact on the market. The passion Telarus has for its partner community is something that really drew me to this role. In addition, the opportunity to amplify this leading brand in the Technology Solutions Brokerage space and to help evolve the go-to-market motion for our planned growth was something I could not pass up,” said Jennifer Dimas, CMEO for Telarus.
If you would like to learn more about Telarus, please visit www.telarus.com. If you would like to reach out to Jennifer Dimas, please visit www.telarus.com/company.
About Telarus
Telarus is one of the leading Technology Solutions Brokerages in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible.
Contact
Chad Dixon - VP of Marketing
813-591-5846
