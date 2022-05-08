INSONA Author Alliance Releases DIY School
Houston, TX, May 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author School - Launched
Today's Tested Path to Published
Register now for a 30-day free Subscription to the INSONA Author Alliance Self-Publishing School. The Boot Camp series is now online for both video classes and audio podcasts. It's a fresh look at publishing best practices, industry standards, author recommendations, and more.
A writer is not an author until published. Today, the only certain way to get published is what used to be derogatorily considered "vanity press." Now self-publishing is the standard for twenty-first-century authors. It’s really the only game in town.
The traditional publishing industry is upside down. Unless a writer is already famous, the chances of being published in the traditional way are near impossible… And getting a publisher to pay for all the expenses and grant you a "big advance" check is very, very rare.
More and more self-published authors inevitably cause more chances for costly self-publishing mistakes… the rules are tough.
“I learned more in under ten minutes than I did ‘Googling’ all week.” — JP, San Diego
“Fresh Perspective” — MB, Austin
“Frankly Candid” — ES, Dubai
“No White Wash” — DR, Chicago
“Genuine Advice” — BJ, Boston
The Deep Dive series will launch Lesson 1 in June of this year and new releases are scheduled monthly. Video Classes and Podcasts are available to subscribers 24/7 on any device.
Join INSONA Author Alliance for a tight focus on the most crucial self-publisher tasks of the modern era.
INSONA.com/school
Here's what's inside...
Budget / Tools
1. Word Processor Recommendation
2. Editor Options and Recommendations
3. File Conversion Tool Suggestion
4. Graphics Budgeting Considerations
5. Author Website Discussion
Release Ready and Amazon/Prime-Time
1. ISBNs | Barcodes | QR Codes
2. Getting Your Imprint
3. Pre-Release Reviews & ARCs
4. Goodreads and Amazon Author Central
5. Print-On-Demand (POD)
Selecting Genres and Categories
1. Classification Natural Selection Process
2. Classification Research
3. Classification Demographics
Market Mastery
1. Marketing Analysis
2. Putting Yourself Out There
3. Popular Trends
Contact
Ray Palla
512-917-1739
https://INSONA.com
