INSONA Author Alliance Releases DIY School

Houston, TX, May 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Author School - LaunchedToday's Tested Path to PublishedRegister now for a 30-day free Subscription to the INSONA Author Alliance Self-Publishing School. The Boot Camp series is now online for both video classes and audio podcasts. It's a fresh look at publishing best practices, industry standards, author recommendations, and more.A writer is not an author until published. Today, the only certain way to get published is what used to be derogatorily considered "vanity press." Now self-publishing is the standard for twenty-first-century authors. It’s really the only game in town.The traditional publishing industry is upside down. Unless a writer is already famous, the chances of being published in the traditional way are near impossible… And getting a publisher to pay for all the expenses and grant you a "big advance" check is very, very rare.More and more self-published authors inevitably cause more chances for costly self-publishing mistakes… the rules are tough.“I learned more in under ten minutes than I did ‘Googling’ all week.” — JP, San Diego“Fresh Perspective” — MB, Austin“Frankly Candid” — ES, Dubai“No White Wash” — DR, Chicago“Genuine Advice” — BJ, BostonThe Deep Dive series will launch Lesson 1 in June of this year and new releases are scheduled monthly. Video Classes and Podcasts are available to subscribers 24/7 on any device.Join INSONA Author Alliance for a tight focus on the most crucial self-publisher tasks of the modern era.Here's what's inside...Budget / Tools1. Word Processor Recommendation2. Editor Options and Recommendations3. File Conversion Tool Suggestion4. Graphics Budgeting Considerations5. Author Website DiscussionRelease Ready and Amazon/Prime-Time1. ISBNs | Barcodes | QR Codes2. Getting Your Imprint3. Pre-Release Reviews & ARCs4. Goodreads and Amazon Author Central5. Print-On-Demand (POD)Selecting Genres and Categories1. Classification Natural Selection Process2. Classification Research3. Classification DemographicsMarket Mastery1. Marketing Analysis2. Putting Yourself Out There3. Popular Trends