London-Based Virtual Office Provider Launches SBN Wisconsin, Bringing Flexible and Affordable Business Services to Midwest Entrepreneurs
Menomonee Falls, WI, May 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- London-based flexible workplace solutions provider SBN Ltd. announced today the launch of SBN Wisconsin, bringing the international company’s virtual office services to entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. SBN Wisconsin’s virtual office, digital mailbox, and e-commerce business address services help growing businesses reduce administrative overhead and implement flexible workspace solutions, including a permanent business address.
The international company has expanded its footprint from two London offices to serving the New York and Midwestern U.S. startup communities this month. SBN Wisconsin’s virtual office support provides a Menomonee Falls-based address, mail scanning, package and mail forwarding, check depositing, shredding and recycling, UK and US-based phone numbers, and a virtual receptionist – for a low monthly fee. Short and long-term packages are available for all sized businesses.
“Our flexible business solutions are tailored to meet the needs of growing startups and expanding businesses that need flexible office solutions that are work-focused,” said Mark Odenore, founder and CEO, SBN Wisconsin. “Wisconsin’s growing network of entrepreneurs and start-up founders are best served with flexible virtual office solutions, and we are excited to begin working with businesses across the Midwest.”
In addition, SBN Wisconsin connects businesses with hot desk and coworking space, conference and meeting rooms, and virtual offices. For businesses that need a permanent address for administrative purposes or flexible co-working and virtual office space when working in Milwaukee, SBN provides affordable and secure office and administrative solutions for growing businesses of all sizes.
“With more than 120 designated Opportunity Zones in 44 counties throughout Wisconsin, entrepreneurs and business owners can take advantage of valuable incentives when launching and running a business that serves its residents,” said Odenore. “With a growing startup community and diverse pool of local entrepreneurs and investors, we chose Milwaukee as a strategic hub to begin serving the Midwest U.S.”
Learn more: https://sbnwisconsin.com/
About SBN
We are a London-based flexible workspace and virtual office provider, serving businesses successfully since 2012. Our business services are designed to help your company grow. SBN provides a one-stop solution for business administration, providing the tools you need to stay one step ahead of the competition. Whether you’re a start-up looking for a prestigious address to send the right message to your potential customers and clients or an experienced business intending to expand, our professional mail forwarding, business phone line with receptionist, personalized voicemail and virtual corporate space will help set you apart from the rest.
Media Contact: Mark Odenore
Email: sales@sbnwinsconsin.com | Tel: 833-851-5134
