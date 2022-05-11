Denver-Based RE Marketing Corp Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Nashville
Facebook Marketing company that manages the pages of Real Estate agents in the US and Canada, relocates its corporate headquarters from Denver, CO to Nashville, TN.
Nasvhille, TN, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RE Marketing Corp has expanded its US workforce in 2022 and has made a strategic change to the location of its corporate headquarters. With humble beginnings in Colorado, RE has expanded greatly with the need of a secondary location.
Deciding to utilize this move to alter its headquarters will result in the ability to take on more clientele and staff. Nashville continues to draw businesses from all over the country as the area experiences a growth in commerce.
"We truly believe that Nashville will become our home the same way Denver did. With cross country capabilities we are really happy to be able to offer greater service hours to our customers." - William Schwartz, CEO
RE Marketing Corp specifically works with Real Estate agents in the US and Canada to assist with the targeting of customers on social media.
While the company is still offering the same service, it is noted that customers may hear the sound of country music in the background of calls with their account managers.
