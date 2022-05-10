RE Marketing Corp Celebrates Over 5,000 Customers
Industry leader in Social Media Marketing for Real Estate Agents exceeds over 5,000 agents served in the US and Canada.
Nashille, TN, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starting out with the initial goal of helping local realtors get an edge online, RE Marketing Corp has now advertised for over 5,000 Real Estate Agents in the US and Canada.
By utilizing a cross between custom graphic design, trending real estate topics, and smart use of the Facebook algorithm, RE directly manages realtors' social media so they don't have to.
"Not everyone has the skills to hop on social media and make what they do there as valuable as their time. In fact, a lot of agents I've spoken with say this allows them to focus on what they do best." - William Schwartz, CEO
They say that the number 5,000 only is the beginning. With their recent move to open a new location in Nashville, it is safe to say this expanding company may gain greater brand recognition in the Real Estate industry.
Large companies have an edge of over the singular user on Facebook due to ad spend, viewership, and traffic. By utilizing a agency of their own, Real Estate Agents can even the playing field for them against better known agents in the area.
This year has seen great competition between Real Estate Agents for listings. It is safe to say that most customers are doing an online search before choosing their agent. A good Facebook might come in handy these days.
RE Marketing Corp is offering Facebook Marketing for Real Estate Agents at a discounted price to celebrate their milestone where customers may see savings greater then 50% on strategic marketing campaigns to increase their business.
Contact
Tara Schwartz
720-642-9095
remarketingcorp.com
