Kashima Arts Presents the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol.10 & the Launch of MEGURU Online
Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. are proud to co-host Volume 10 of the Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU, from May 14 (Sat) to 22 (Sun), 2022. An opportunity for, both, experienced and novice buyers to gain a feel for the arts, MEGURU is a Japanese art specialist, sealed-bid auction designed for easy and universal participation.
This volume features the highly coveted animal and bird-and-flower paintings by the Edo period Japanese painting master, Maruyama Okyo, as well as landscape and still-life paintings by Kazuki Yasuo, a Showa period Western-style painter famous for his Siberian Series. Additional highlights include Bijin-ga paintings modern times to the present day, as well as calligraphy works by Tokugawa Yoshinobu and Shibusawa Eiichi. Further highlights includes a lineup of approx. 330 must-see works, by the likes of Ito Jakuchu, Uragami Gyokudo, Yokoyama Taikan, Kitaoji Rosanjin, Kawai Kanjiro and more.
MEGURE Online
MEGURU has, since its establishment, become an active consumer and dealing platform for local and international customers alike. In 2021, MEGURU launched the internet-based auction, "MEGURU Online,” which will be available in English from late May 2022. From this time onwards, the price range of the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU will be modified, and part of its lots will be allotted to the MEGURU Online platform. With this, MEGURU hopes to adapt and evolve into the most convenient, go-to consumer-based platform for Japanese art.
Highlights
・Maruyama Okyo
This MEGURU offers buyers a chance to attain the highly coveted, intricate, and life-like animal and bird-and-flower paintings of the Japanese painting master, Maruyama Okyo.
・ Bijin-ga
This MEGURU offers works by the masters of Bijin-ga, such as Kaburaki Kiyokata, Uemura Shoen, Ito Shinsui and Ito Shoha. Further highlights includes sculptures and works by contemporary artists such as Yachida Kei.
・Kazuki Yasuo
Kazuki Yasuo is known for his Siberian Series, paintings depicting his experiences in concentration camps after being taken as a prisoner of war in 1945 following World War II. After demobilization, he drew many works depicting scenery and flowers. This MEGURU offers an exclusive offering of his landscape and still-life paintings. As the world enters an unprecedented time of shared anxiety, the purity of his works strikes the heart of viewers.
・Tokugawa Yoshinobu and Shibusawa Eiichi
Tokugawa Yoshinobu confronted a period of change as the last shogun of the Edo shogunate, while Shibusawa Eiichi laid the foundation for the Japanese economy. Yoshinobu saw Shibusawa's talent and sent him out to the world by appointing him from a farmer to a Bakufu servant. This MEGURU offers a rare chance to see calligraphy depicting the strong relationship of trust between the two men.
■ Featured Lots
Ito Jakuchu, Rooster
Starting Bid ¥2,000,000
Uragami Gyokudo, Hazy Landscape
Starting Bid ¥ 6,000,000
Watanabe Seitei. Iris and Carp
Starting Bid ¥280,000
Nakajima Chinami, Iris
Starting Bid ¥1,000,000
Munakata Shiko, Konin
Starting Bid ¥ 3,800,000
Kinutani Koji, Cherry Blossoms, Rising Sun and Mt. Fuji
Starting Bid ¥ 2,800,000
Miwa Kyusetsu XI, Hagi Square Flower Vase
Starting Bid ¥150,000
Kawai Kanjiro, Black-and-Iron Glazed Pot
Starting Bid ¥400,000
Kamoda Shoji, Tea Cup
Starting Bid ¥680,000
Kitaoji Rosanjin, Blue and White Large Pot with Plum Blossoms and Rabbit
Starting Bid ¥500,000
Featured Artists: Maruyama Okyo, Ito Shinsui, Ito Jakuchu, Ito Shoha, Uragami Gyokudo, Yokoyama Taikan, Kamoda Shoji, Natsume Soseki, Kawai Kanjiro, Kawanabe Kyosai, Aizu Yaichi, Kishida Ryusei, Kikuchi Hobun, Kikuchi Yosai, Tachibana Sayume, Hashimoto Meiji, Serizawa Keisuke, Kumagai Morikazu, Katayama Nampu, Kinutani Koji, Goto Sumio, Kazuki Yasuo, Yamamoto Shunkyo, Yamaguchi Kaoru, Yamamoto Baiitsu, Yamamoto Baisen, Shiba Kokan, Sakai Sanryo, Sakai Doitsu, Sakai Hoitsu, Miwa Kyusetsu XI, Imaizumi Imaemon XIII, Nakazato Taroemon XIII, Imaizumi Imaemon XIV, Shibusawa Eiichi, Koizumi Danzan, Ogura Yuki, Ono Chikkyo, Matsui Kosei, Matsuo Basho, Matsuo Toshio, Matsudaira Shungaku, Matsubayashi Keigetsu, Uemura Shoen, Nitobe Inazo, Mori Sosen, Kamisaka Sekka, Hata Teruo, Suda Kokuta, Sugiyama Yasushi, Sengai Gibon, Kawai Gyokudo, Kawamura Kiyoo, Kawamura Manshu, Kawabata Ryushi, Asano Yae, Maeda Seison, Murakami Kagaku, Ohashi Suiseki, Ryokan, Ike no Taiga, Ikegami Shuho, Ikeda Terukata, Ikeda Shoen, Takehisa Yumeji, Takeuchi Seiho, Nakajima Chinami, Nagasawa Rosetsu, Kaburaki Kiyokata, Tanaka Isson, Watanabe Seitei, Shimazaki Toson, Togo Seiji, Munakata Shiko, Fujimoto Tesseki, Tokugawa Yoshinobu, Umehara Ryuzaburo, Hakuin Ekaku, Yashiro Aki, Fusen Tetsuji, Soejima Taneomi, Fukuda Heihachiro, Fukuzawa Yukichi, Hirata Goyo, Kataoka Tamako, Kitaoji Rosanjin, Horie Yusei, Hon'ami Koetsu, Kimura Buzan, Konoshima Okoku, Hayashi Takeshi, Suzuki Kiitsu, Hamada Shoji, Émile Gallé, Yachida Kei and more.
MEGURU Vol.10 Details
Lots: Approx. 330
Venue: Kashima Arts Co., Ltd (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Website: https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/
Preview: May 14 to 22, 2022
Bidding Deadline: May 22, 2022, 6pm JST
Results: May 24, 2022, 3pm JST
*Please check the Kashima Arts website & social media profiles periodically for updates.
This volume features the highly coveted animal and bird-and-flower paintings by the Edo period Japanese painting master, Maruyama Okyo, as well as landscape and still-life paintings by Kazuki Yasuo, a Showa period Western-style painter famous for his Siberian Series. Additional highlights include Bijin-ga paintings modern times to the present day, as well as calligraphy works by Tokugawa Yoshinobu and Shibusawa Eiichi. Further highlights includes a lineup of approx. 330 must-see works, by the likes of Ito Jakuchu, Uragami Gyokudo, Yokoyama Taikan, Kitaoji Rosanjin, Kawai Kanjiro and more.
MEGURE Online
MEGURU has, since its establishment, become an active consumer and dealing platform for local and international customers alike. In 2021, MEGURU launched the internet-based auction, "MEGURU Online,” which will be available in English from late May 2022. From this time onwards, the price range of the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU will be modified, and part of its lots will be allotted to the MEGURU Online platform. With this, MEGURU hopes to adapt and evolve into the most convenient, go-to consumer-based platform for Japanese art.
Highlights
・Maruyama Okyo
This MEGURU offers buyers a chance to attain the highly coveted, intricate, and life-like animal and bird-and-flower paintings of the Japanese painting master, Maruyama Okyo.
・ Bijin-ga
This MEGURU offers works by the masters of Bijin-ga, such as Kaburaki Kiyokata, Uemura Shoen, Ito Shinsui and Ito Shoha. Further highlights includes sculptures and works by contemporary artists such as Yachida Kei.
・Kazuki Yasuo
Kazuki Yasuo is known for his Siberian Series, paintings depicting his experiences in concentration camps after being taken as a prisoner of war in 1945 following World War II. After demobilization, he drew many works depicting scenery and flowers. This MEGURU offers an exclusive offering of his landscape and still-life paintings. As the world enters an unprecedented time of shared anxiety, the purity of his works strikes the heart of viewers.
・Tokugawa Yoshinobu and Shibusawa Eiichi
Tokugawa Yoshinobu confronted a period of change as the last shogun of the Edo shogunate, while Shibusawa Eiichi laid the foundation for the Japanese economy. Yoshinobu saw Shibusawa's talent and sent him out to the world by appointing him from a farmer to a Bakufu servant. This MEGURU offers a rare chance to see calligraphy depicting the strong relationship of trust between the two men.
■ Featured Lots
Ito Jakuchu, Rooster
Starting Bid ¥2,000,000
Uragami Gyokudo, Hazy Landscape
Starting Bid ¥ 6,000,000
Watanabe Seitei. Iris and Carp
Starting Bid ¥280,000
Nakajima Chinami, Iris
Starting Bid ¥1,000,000
Munakata Shiko, Konin
Starting Bid ¥ 3,800,000
Kinutani Koji, Cherry Blossoms, Rising Sun and Mt. Fuji
Starting Bid ¥ 2,800,000
Miwa Kyusetsu XI, Hagi Square Flower Vase
Starting Bid ¥150,000
Kawai Kanjiro, Black-and-Iron Glazed Pot
Starting Bid ¥400,000
Kamoda Shoji, Tea Cup
Starting Bid ¥680,000
Kitaoji Rosanjin, Blue and White Large Pot with Plum Blossoms and Rabbit
Starting Bid ¥500,000
Featured Artists: Maruyama Okyo, Ito Shinsui, Ito Jakuchu, Ito Shoha, Uragami Gyokudo, Yokoyama Taikan, Kamoda Shoji, Natsume Soseki, Kawai Kanjiro, Kawanabe Kyosai, Aizu Yaichi, Kishida Ryusei, Kikuchi Hobun, Kikuchi Yosai, Tachibana Sayume, Hashimoto Meiji, Serizawa Keisuke, Kumagai Morikazu, Katayama Nampu, Kinutani Koji, Goto Sumio, Kazuki Yasuo, Yamamoto Shunkyo, Yamaguchi Kaoru, Yamamoto Baiitsu, Yamamoto Baisen, Shiba Kokan, Sakai Sanryo, Sakai Doitsu, Sakai Hoitsu, Miwa Kyusetsu XI, Imaizumi Imaemon XIII, Nakazato Taroemon XIII, Imaizumi Imaemon XIV, Shibusawa Eiichi, Koizumi Danzan, Ogura Yuki, Ono Chikkyo, Matsui Kosei, Matsuo Basho, Matsuo Toshio, Matsudaira Shungaku, Matsubayashi Keigetsu, Uemura Shoen, Nitobe Inazo, Mori Sosen, Kamisaka Sekka, Hata Teruo, Suda Kokuta, Sugiyama Yasushi, Sengai Gibon, Kawai Gyokudo, Kawamura Kiyoo, Kawamura Manshu, Kawabata Ryushi, Asano Yae, Maeda Seison, Murakami Kagaku, Ohashi Suiseki, Ryokan, Ike no Taiga, Ikegami Shuho, Ikeda Terukata, Ikeda Shoen, Takehisa Yumeji, Takeuchi Seiho, Nakajima Chinami, Nagasawa Rosetsu, Kaburaki Kiyokata, Tanaka Isson, Watanabe Seitei, Shimazaki Toson, Togo Seiji, Munakata Shiko, Fujimoto Tesseki, Tokugawa Yoshinobu, Umehara Ryuzaburo, Hakuin Ekaku, Yashiro Aki, Fusen Tetsuji, Soejima Taneomi, Fukuda Heihachiro, Fukuzawa Yukichi, Hirata Goyo, Kataoka Tamako, Kitaoji Rosanjin, Horie Yusei, Hon'ami Koetsu, Kimura Buzan, Konoshima Okoku, Hayashi Takeshi, Suzuki Kiitsu, Hamada Shoji, Émile Gallé, Yachida Kei and more.
MEGURU Vol.10 Details
Lots: Approx. 330
Venue: Kashima Arts Co., Ltd (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Website: https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/
Preview: May 14 to 22, 2022
Bidding Deadline: May 22, 2022, 6pm JST
Results: May 24, 2022, 3pm JST
*Please check the Kashima Arts website & social media profiles periodically for updates.
Contact
Kashima ArtsContact
Naoko Watanabe and Yukina Ijuin
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
Naoko Watanabe and Yukina Ijuin
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
Categories