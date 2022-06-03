Subchapter V Changed the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Landscape Seminar Presented by by WCA & KMK
Germantown, WI, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Congress recently made a significant addition to the Bankruptcy Code and a new regulation was added to Fair Debt Collection Practices?
Some are people were not aware of Subchapter V or Regulation F this seminaris here to enlighten and educate. This is one important half-day seminars featuring attorneys Samuel Wisotzkey and Darrell Zall of Kohner, Mann & Kailas S.C. Samuel & Darrell will explain the changes and how they impact creditors.
Mr. Wisotzkey and Mr. Zall, focus their practices on a broad spectrum of commercial, business bankruptcy, and creditors’ rights law. Sam has extensive experience assisting secured and unsecured business clients in solving the problems associated with financially troubled customers, tenants, and vendors, both prior to and within formal insolvency proceedings in both state and Federal courts. Darrell is accomplished at resolving client problems, including the liquidation and collection of commercial debt, by early definition of the legal and practical issues involved and the strategy calculated to deliver the best result.
This Seminar will be held June, 2022 starting at 9:00 AM Central Time. This seminar will be hold at Holiday Inn Express in Germantown, WI . To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289-1221.
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
