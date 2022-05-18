Sale of American Self Storage, Havelock, NC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of American Self Storage with two locations in Havelock, NC. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Hal H. Tanner, III and Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM as lead brokers. The facility was sold to an out-of-state buyer.
American Self Storage, 603 Webb Blvd., is situated on 1.98 +/- acres, featuring 25,050 +/- rentable square feet. The fenced facility is comprised of four self-storage buildings, with 230 non-climate drive-up units and an office.
American Self Storage, 280 Shipman Rd., is situated on 1.84 +/- acres, featuring 29,666 +/- rentable square feet. The fenced facility is comprised of three self-storage buildings, with 227 non-climate drive-up units with an on-site rental office.
Both properties, which are only 1.5 miles apart, are managed by a full-time employee at the Shipman Road rental office. Amenities at both locations offer perimeter fencing, security cameras, ample lighting, digital gate entry and wide paved drive aisles.
Both locations of American Self Storage are well-positioned to serve a large area of small-to-medium sized single-family homes, as well as the families of the adjacent Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Havelock, NC is located approximately 45 miles northeast of Jacksonville, NC, 132 miles southeast of Raleigh, NC and 100 miles northeast of Wilmington, NC.
The self-storage market has been very active during the first quarter of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner, III
(919) 922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
