Dedrick C. Doddy Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Cincinatti, OH, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Derrick C. Doddy of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation.
About Derrick C. Doddy
Derrick C. Doddy is a retired Metro operator for S.O.R.T.A. Queen City Metro/Coconino Limousine Co. He currently oversees a notary service, provides rental property management services and communications.
Born July 16, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Derrick earned his A.S. in Liberal Arts/Communications from the University of Cincinnati.
In his spare time, Derrick enjoys bowling, golf, chess, music, dancing and restoring cars.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Derrick C. Doddy
Derrick C. Doddy is a retired Metro operator for S.O.R.T.A. Queen City Metro/Coconino Limousine Co. He currently oversees a notary service, provides rental property management services and communications.
Born July 16, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Derrick earned his A.S. in Liberal Arts/Communications from the University of Cincinnati.
In his spare time, Derrick enjoys bowling, golf, chess, music, dancing and restoring cars.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories