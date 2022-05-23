PixelPlex Gives Insightful Details on Its Solana Development Services
PixelPlex Solana blockchain development and consulting company helps businesses harness the potential of the network, and yield immense profit.
New York, NY, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PixelPlex, a blockchain centric software development company, presents some details about its Solana blockchain software development solutions. PixelPlex, through its expertise in Solana blockchain, helps to create multi-purpose DLT products that guarantee impressive workflow efficacy.
PixelPlex’s Solana blockchain development services offer an all-encompassing possibility inherent in blockchain technology. The company’s service is intricate to achieving notable feats as they help to build blockchain infrastructures; design highly-customized solutions; scale quickly; capitalize on Solana crypto; increase transaction speed.
PixelPlex’s full-suite engineering services help to jump-start unrivaled products and launch them into the limelight. The company’s all-encompassing blockchain development services can be further split into the following: Solana blockchain consulting; Solana blockchain support & audit; Solana dApp development; Solana marketplace & NFT development; and Solana Defi solution development.
Viktor Pulyak, the CTO of PixelPlex, explains that Solana is a choice for companies wanting to make a breakthrough into the decentralized market due to its unlimited scalability; minimized transaction fees; unparalleled performance; and impressive security features. He highlighted that Solana is particularly a wonder for its sequential block production and confirmation that makes it practically impossible for intruders to access information.
PixelPlex is one of the earliest Solana blockchain developers. The company has been creating remarkable DLT solutions since 2013. Since then, PixelPlex has been helping multitudes of clients thrive in upscale markets. The enviable heights that its developers have attained are primarily due to their Solana-specific programming expertise; niche & cross-domain knowledge; standards-based protection; and knowledge of the intricacies of the Solana ecosystem.
PixelPlex has demonstrated unrivaled ingenuity and dedication all through its early years as a blockchain evangelist till now as a globally recognized solution provider. Within these years, PixelPlex has directly contributed to the formation of 2 unicorns and has launched a total of 80 DLT projects.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software development company with the impetus to create client-specified solutions that touch the pain points of the target audience and produce top-notch efficacy.
Alexei Dulub
+1-646-490-0772
https://pixelplex.io/solana-blockchain-development/
