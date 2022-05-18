How Real Estate Agent's Level the Playing Field on Social Media
RE Marketing Corp is offering discounted prices to Realtors looking to enlarge their presence on social media.
Nashville, TN, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starting out in 2017, RE Marketing Corp's team has managed over 5,000 real estate Facebook Pages in the US and Canada. They have created some of the most influential digital marketing for Real Estate online.
"The most important content on your page is going to be your Real Estate Activity. We want to create digital imagery for every open house, listing, sold, etc. Every new review needs to be showcased and the audience needs to see you are THE realtor for them." - (Brittany Adams, Creative Director)
Real Estate agents often work individually and an entire office may rely on a single administrative staff member for many of their creative assignments. RE Marketing Corp gives Realtors a team of graphic designers and social media at their fingertips.
The first step of any successful social media page is to increase the amount of viewership, engagement, and contact. Corp implements a customized strategy to take into account the various factors of each customer. They utilize activity, interests, demographics, and other marketing tools built into the algorithm to increase the effectiveness of a Realtors page.
Check out RE Marketing Corps Facebook for examples: facebook.com/remarketingcorp.
When a company's marketing costs are often measured in the millions, a realtor's budget may be much smaller so it needs to be spent effectively. By utilizing a platform that already has so much traffic, agents will be able to get the best bang for their buck by using the professional social media services of RE Marketing Corp.
Contact
Brittany Adams
720-642-9095
remarketingcorp.com
