Tris Imboden, Former Drummer for Chicago and Kenny Loggins, Launches Yacht Rock Band. Tris Imboden Yacht Stars is a World Class Group of Musicians.

Tris Imboden Yacht Stars are a world class group of musicians performing hits from the Yacht Rock Genre. They are known around the world for their recordings and sharing the stage with Yacht Rock favorites such as Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Philip Bailey, Al Jarreau, Boz Scaggs, Chicago, John Oates and more. The group of musicians were instrumental in helping to create the genre known today as Yacht Rock. Their first performance is June 11, La Costa, Carlsbad, CA.