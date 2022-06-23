Olivia Bottega - a One-Stop-Online Shop for Brides-to-be
From a hopeless romantic into a top bridal gown designer.
Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Bottega today announced their celebration of officially moving their business to the sole of the USA. This milestone is a major move for Olivia Bottega on its mission to keep on inspiring brides, as the CEO of the company claims, she was inspired by first.
“I want to make sure that every bride in any part of the world can get her dream dress,” says Anastasia, CEO and lead designer at Olivia Bottega. “Dresses by Olivia Bottega are always about high quality, affordability and trendy designs.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
Olivia Bottega never fails to present top trendy designs, wide choice of different silhouettes, and their key advantage is of course a customization to almost every wedding dress.
Their service is actually the one for some brands to learn from: friendly consultants, always available managers and of course a very thorough production line.
They do not care about your size, because they know that different bodies require different approaches, you never pay extra for your size, but they will make sure that the dress fits every bride perfectly, because every dress is absolutely hand made.
Very reliable service, from the very second you open their website to the very last step, you know that you are taken care of and that they really do care about what you have to say. Before your dress is shipped, you will get a lovely video of the whole gown, and of course they will also add cute pictures of how your perfect and one of a kind dress was made, step by step, for you to remember this wonderful experience.
“I was so inspired by this essential beauty of brides, their inner light, their freedom and elegance, at some point they even shared their design ideas with me, and I knew right then - I know what I have to do now,” says Anastasia, CEO.
About Olivia Bottega: Based in Russia by a hopeless at first sight romantic, a young woman who was so inspired by weddings and cute bridal pictures, that she herself decided it was a perfect time to start creating those inspiring wedding moods, rather than be on the bleachers of envy.
Slowly but surely brand’s founder Anastasia, alongside with her partner for life, Ivan, shared her deepest dreams of becoming one day a big name designer of her own wedding dresses brand, and today they represent a very successful and well-known designer bridal gowns and formal dresses space.
“I want to make sure that every bride in any part of the world can get her dream dress,” says Anastasia, CEO and lead designer at Olivia Bottega. “Dresses by Olivia Bottega are always about high quality, affordability and trendy designs.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
Olivia Bottega never fails to present top trendy designs, wide choice of different silhouettes, and their key advantage is of course a customization to almost every wedding dress.
Their service is actually the one for some brands to learn from: friendly consultants, always available managers and of course a very thorough production line.
They do not care about your size, because they know that different bodies require different approaches, you never pay extra for your size, but they will make sure that the dress fits every bride perfectly, because every dress is absolutely hand made.
Very reliable service, from the very second you open their website to the very last step, you know that you are taken care of and that they really do care about what you have to say. Before your dress is shipped, you will get a lovely video of the whole gown, and of course they will also add cute pictures of how your perfect and one of a kind dress was made, step by step, for you to remember this wonderful experience.
“I was so inspired by this essential beauty of brides, their inner light, their freedom and elegance, at some point they even shared their design ideas with me, and I knew right then - I know what I have to do now,” says Anastasia, CEO.
About Olivia Bottega: Based in Russia by a hopeless at first sight romantic, a young woman who was so inspired by weddings and cute bridal pictures, that she herself decided it was a perfect time to start creating those inspiring wedding moods, rather than be on the bleachers of envy.
Slowly but surely brand’s founder Anastasia, alongside with her partner for life, Ivan, shared her deepest dreams of becoming one day a big name designer of her own wedding dresses brand, and today they represent a very successful and well-known designer bridal gowns and formal dresses space.
Contact
Olivia BottegaContact
Alena Sidarevich
+37128332812
https://www.oliviabottega.com
Alena Sidarevich
+37128332812
https://www.oliviabottega.com
Categories