First Financial Consulting Celebrates 45 Years of Real Financial Advice
Pasadena, CA, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- First Financial Consulting announced the company had reached its 45th anniversary of providing high-quality, objective advice to individuals and families.
According to Greg Welborn, Principal: “We are thrilled to achieve another significant milestone in our history. While 45 years is substantial, what’s even more important is the number of clients we have helped achieve their goals. That’s the real reason we’re here in the first place."
First Financial was founded in 1975 in Pasadena, CA with a very different approach to financial planning and investment management. In a market dominated by brokers, the firm wanted to provide genuine advice, not a thinly veiled sales pitch. So they helped pioneer a better way, offering financial planning and investments on a 100% fee-only basis. Instead of providing services riddled with conflicts of interest, they offered true advice for a transparent fee.
Scott Sommers, a Principal with the firm, explains First Financial’s origins. “Our starting point was quite humble; initially, just a father and son working out of a back room. The greatest challenge in those early days was explaining this new way of providing objective advice. Nobody had heard of financial advisors providing advice free from any conflict of interest. It took a while, but the concept caught on.”
Fortunately, the team’s persistence paid off. Today, First Financial serves clients across the nation. They also joined with other firms who commit to this business model: they are a proud member of NAPFA, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors.
Fast forward 45 years, and First Financial Consulting is still going strong. They employ talented team members who are equally passionate about delivering results in a collaborative environment where our sole focus is the client’s best interests. Whether you need a little or a lot of advice, they take the time to learn about who you are, what you want to achieve, and how they can help make those dreams a reality. Once that’s decided, First Financial Consulting creates an action plan to make it all happen.
Interested in Learning More about Fee-only Financial Advice?
Fee-only financial planning frees you from conflicted advice that can harm your future. Here’s how this approach is different.
· They're objective. They don’t earn commissions, so there is no conflict of interest or motivation to recommend products. Instead, they act as your fiduciary, where they commit to putting your interests first, always.
· They look at your whole financial picture, not just part of it. They don’t just look at accounts you hold with them; they look at everything. So your financial plan will consider your employer retirement accounts, real estate and outside investments, whatever they may be. That way, they can help you plan your entire financial life to minimize risks and achieve your goals.
· They provide results-driven advice. They determine the scope of business based on your needs, not on a product-driven sales cycle. So you get the help you need and avoid paying for products or advice you didn’t want. Their service includes attention to estate planning, tax planning, college planning, asset protection and other areas, so you aren’t left with blind spots. Most importantly, they judge their service to you based on results, not product sales.
· They can provide a true second opinion. You might be happy with your current advisor but value a second opinion. Because they’re not limited by any product company affiliations, they can give you objective feedback so you know if you’re on the right track or not.
For more information on First Financial Consulting and their financial planning and investment management services, please visit https://firstfinancial.is/. They are located in Pasadena, CA but work with clients all across the US.
Contact
Greg Welborn
https://firstfinancial.is/
