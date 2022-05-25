The Romanian Film Festival Returns to Washington, D.C.
The Embassy of Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, and Miracle Theatre, are announcing the return of the 3rd edition of the Romanian Film Festival in D.C., which starts on June 3 and runs through June 19 at the Miracle Theatre in Capitol Hill.
Washington, DC, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of the largest events of its kind in North America, the festival’s motto is “Reinventing Realism — New Cinema from Romania.”
About the festival
Romanian cinematography is a veritable force within the European art film world and has produced many award-winning films over the years.
Known for its thought-provoking parables drawn from everyday events, Romanian filmmakers bring forth a discourse about contemporary societal and civil issues that hover over Europe, and which are now more relevant than ever. Some of the films (Ex.: “Poppy Field,” “Unidentified”) take the viewer through a sobering deep-dive into the Easter European psyche, and might even offer insights that could help the audience better understand and relate to current dynamics that are dramatically unfolding in Europe today.
The festival is organized by the Embassy of Romania to the US, in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute New York, Miracle Theater, and with the support of Transylvania Bank (Banca Transilvania) in Romania.
H.E. Andrei Muraru, The Ambassador of Romania to the United States said: “I am honored that we can bring to the American public the newest and most appreciated Romanian movies. The Romanian Film Festival (RFF) in Washington, D.C. has already established itself as the most important Romanian cultural cinematic event in the United States, through the richness of the program, the great number of actors, directors and producers participating as well as the outstanding quality of the films shown, many of them awarded at the most important festivals in the world.”
The festival is screening twelve films: “Blue Moon” directed by Alina Grigore; “Berliner” directed by Marian Crisan; “Windseeker,” directed by Mihai Sofronea; “Poppy Field,” directed by Eugen Jebeleanu; “Mikado,” directed by Emanuel Parvu; “Unidentified,” directed by Bogdan George Apetri; “#dogpoopgirl,” directed by Andrei Hutuleac; “Luca,” directed by Horatiu Malaele; “Man and Dog,” directed by Stefan Constantinescu, “Lebensdorf,” directed by Valentin Hotea’ “Otto the Barbarian,” directed by Ruxandra Ghitescu; and “Miracle,” directed by Bogdan George Apetri.
The entry is free of charge.
For more information on the schedule, film descriptions and details, go to:
www.romanianfilmfestivaldc.com.
About the venue
Miracle Cinema (535 8th Street SouthEast), located in Capitol Hill’s bustling Barrack’s Row, is the oldest movie theater in Washington, D.C., currently hosting second-run movies, live performances and art films.
About Romania
Romania, located in Eastern Europe and bordering Ukraine, Hungary, Moldova and Bulgaria, has been historically one of the closest US allies in the region.
The “Reinventing Realism” festival will also mark 25 years since the launch of the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States of America.
Contact:
Raluca Bucur
TransConcentric
(202) 688-5187
raluca@transconcentric.com
